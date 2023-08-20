« previous post |

I asked several IEist colleagues:

Of all the IE languages, which one is Tocharian closest to?



Celtic?



Germanic?

Answers received:

James P. Mallory:

I can't answer that but since almost all the phylogenies have it leaving after Anatolian one could argue that it does not actually have any close relatives, i.e., it was never really paired with any other branch before it left. This would make sense if you go with the Yamnaya > Afanasievo > Shamirshak route.

Don Ringe:

None. In other words, if you ask the question that way, you can't get a coherent answer. The situation seems to be the following.

The Anatolian subgroup is clearly half of the IE family; *all*the*other*subgroups*together* are the other half, so you can't say that Anatolian is closer to any particular one.

The non-Anatolian half of the family is increasingly being called "Nuclear IE". A consensus is developing that Tocharian is half of Nuclear IE; all the other subgroups together are the other half, so you can't say that Tocharian is closer to any particular one.

The internal structure of the remaining group, which we're beginning to call "Core IE", is more complex and less clear, but that has nothing to do with the position of Tocharian.

As for where the (pre-)Tocharians came from, I'm sure David Anthony is right: they moved east from Ukraine abruptly around 3500 BCE, when the speakers of Core IE were still in contact with each other and probably constituted a dialect continuum. I'm attaching our 2015 paper, in which David outlines the evidence.

As for the evidence and reasoning behind the tree structure, below is the barest minimum presentation of conclusions now widespread among IEists.

Indo-Europeanists do not usually propose cladistic trees based only on comparative wordlists, for a simple reason: lexical items are not the most reliable indicator of linguistic ancestry. On the one hand, it can be difficult to distinguish innovations (which demonstrate shared history) from retentions (which do not); on the other hand, it is too easy for closely related languages to borrow words from each other, and it is often difficult to detect such borrowings.

Instead we rely most on shared sound changes and shared innovations in inflectional morphology—two types of innovations which are learned in native language acquisition and which strongly resist modification later in an individual’s life. We use lexical items only as an aid to fleshing out a tree drawn from phonological and morphological characters. What is said below rests on these arguments.

Almost all Indo-Europeanists now agree that the Anatolian subgroup is one half of the family; all the other subgroups together, sometimes called “Nuclear IE”, are the other half, because they share inflectional innovations not found in Anatolian. Probably there was a single Proto-Nuclear IE language for some centuries. It follows that Anatolian is not more closely related to any particular subgroup of the family than to any other.

Within Nuclear IE, it is beginning to look like Tocharian is one half and all the other subgroups together are the other half, sometimes called “Core IE”. There is plausible archaeological evidence that Tocharian split off from Core IE around 3300 BCE, because at that date a culture obviously derived from the Ukrainian steppes appears suddenly near the Altai mountains (see the discussion of Anthony and Ringe in the Annual Review of Linguistics, Vol. 1, 2015). In this case too it follows that Tocharian is, so to speak, equidistant from the remaining Nuclear IE subgroups.

What about the diversification of Core IE? That’s not so clear. The western branches, Celtic and Italic, share a few innovations not shared by the other subgroups; the same can be said of the eastern branches, namely Germanic, Balto-Slavic, Indo-Iranian, Greek, and Armenian. (Where Albanian fits is not discoverable, because by the time it began to be written down, all the diagnostic inflectional evidence had been lost.) But lexemes are shared in various patterns across the whole Core, which suggests that the ancestors of these branches were in contact for a long time, at least pairwise, and we might be looking at the wreckage of a dialect continuum for which no clean tree can be drawn.

Douglas Adams:

Of the two groups you mention, the unquestionable "winner" is Germanic. Indeed, I would state that Germanic is the closest Indo-European relative of Tocharian, though the relationship is not terribly strong. Second in line might be Slavic. Which would put the "original" location of the pre-Tocharians somewhere on the "northern frontier" of the oldest reconstructible Indo-European world. There are clear Iranian influences on Tocharian, but those influences are late (as explained in the Mallory festschrift article [VHM: forthcoming]). The earlier connections are fleshed out a bit in my contribution to the second edition of The Indo-European Languages (ed. Kapovic). If pressed I would be strongly tempted to put Celtic dead last as a relative of Tocharian (despite all those plaids associated with the Tarim mummies).

With regard to Celtic, it's the absence of evidence which I think significant. But proving a negative is notoriously difficult. People may be able to adduce some real evidence that I'm not aware of. Despite Hamp's tutelage I'm not as up on Celtica as I might be. And my calculations take no account of Albanian and Armenian, again for lack of data. But for those two it's different: it's a lack of data pure and simple, in Celtic's case it's a lack of confirming data.

I should emphasize that my notions of IE internal relationships as they pertain to Tocharian are quite impressionistic: I have not ever tried to quantify things. I feel secure about the positive relationships with Germanic and Slavic but much less so about the "negative relationships."

As a dirt archeologist and historian of languages, peoples, and cultures, I still have a strong intuition that the Tocharians — though far older than the Celts — are somehow related to them, perhaps through some missing intermediaries.

10-20 years ago, Julie Wei did extensive research on Celtic-Sinitic comparative linguistics. For the Celtic side, she relied heavily on the best Welsh lexicographical tools. In one of the volumes on the Yih (Changes) that Denis Mair and I are nearing completion of, I will provide information on the methods and results of Julie Wei. For now, I will just mention two of my favorite tools for studying old Celtic:

(GPC) Geiriadur Prifysgol Cymru (A Dictionary of the Welsh Language)

Y geiriadur hanesyddol safonol Cymraeg (The standard historical Welsh dictionary)

Etymological Dictionary of Proto-Celtic by Ranko Matasovic'. Leiden: Brill, 2009.

