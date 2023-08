« previous post |

From Stan Carey at Sentence First, a lucid and deeply empirical dive into the question "Has ‘greenlit’ been greenlighted?".

Stan explores a wide variety of relevant corpus data, both historical and otherwise, providing a lovely illustration of how accessible such resources have become.

And at the end, one of his commenters points him to an old LLOG post on the same topic, "Systematic irregularization", 2/6/2007.

