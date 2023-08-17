« previous post |

Seen by François Lang at the meat counter at The Great Wall in Rockville, MD:

François remarks: "It took me a minute to realize that the sign meant 'Loin Bone'!"

The Chinese characters say:

lónggǔ

龍骨

"dragon bone"

In different contexts, that can also mean "keel (beam along the underside of a ship’s hull); fossil bones used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM); breastbone (of a bird); spareribs; pork bones; thin trunk; jujube; water wheel; mainstay; stone embankment; carpus; fine horse; structure used to bear the weight; (Hakka, Zhangzhou and Taiwanese Hokkien) vertebra". (Wiktionary)

Ben Zimmer reports a similar "pork lion" sighting — at a buffet last year at the Gaylord Resort in National Harbor, MD, for staff of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, ironically enough.

