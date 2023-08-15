« previous post |

From Tom Mazanac:

I came across this sign on the subway recently:

Tom explains:

It's an ad for the waterpark (which my children love), but what struck me most was the bilingual wordplay in the middle: 夏天Want to 水, above which is written "1 2 3", which I think is supposed to sound like "want to shuǐ" in a Taiwanese accent without 捲舌.

Vocab:

xiàtiān 夏天 ("summer")

shuǐ 水 ("water")

juǎnshé 捲舌 ("retroflex") — it's interesting that all the half a dozen or so online translators and dictionaries that I checked defined this term as "roll / curl the tongue" or some such

Children like to play in the water; Taipei people (Táiběi rén 臺北人) like to play with words.

