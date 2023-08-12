Text orientation ambiguity
Perhaps Victor can point us to an analogous ambiguity in Chinese poetico-political history:
The source is this tweet. (oO this X?).
Although I don't think I've seen it before, this pattern should be pretty common:
|BAD
|NAME1
|NAME2
|GOOD
Chris Buckey said,
August 12, 2023 @ 2:57 pm
I wonder if this is like how diagonal billing works in movie credits and you're supposed to pick whichever reading you want.
Taylor, Philip said,
August 12, 2023 @ 3:06 pm
Well, someone could ask the owner of the vehicle depicted — the number plate is clearly visible in at least one other instance of the image …
charles antaki said,
August 12, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
I guess the writer's appreciation of kerning, which had deserted them up until that moment, came back to save them with "2024" – just appreciably closer to Trump to preserve that connection.
Michael P said,
August 12, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
An earlier, probably coincidental, example of the same ambiguous layout spawned the
don't dead open inside meme. US low-brow television isn't exactly Chinese poetry, though.