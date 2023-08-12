Text orientation ambiguity

Perhaps Victor can point us to an analogous ambiguity in Chinese poetico-political history:

The source is this tweet. (oO this X?).

Although I don't think I've seen it before, this pattern should be pretty common:

BAD NAME1
NAME2 GOOD

 

  1. Chris Buckey said,

    August 12, 2023 @ 2:57 pm

    I wonder if this is like how diagonal billing works in movie credits and you're supposed to pick whichever reading you want.

  2. Taylor, Philip said,

    August 12, 2023 @ 3:06 pm

    Well, someone could ask the owner of the vehicle depicted — the number plate is clearly visible in at least one other instance of the image …

  3. charles antaki said,

    August 12, 2023 @ 3:13 pm

    I guess the writer's appreciation of kerning, which had deserted them up until that moment, came back to save them with "2024" – just appreciably closer to Trump to preserve that connection.

  4. Michael P said,

    August 12, 2023 @ 3:21 pm

    An earlier, probably coincidental, example of the same ambiguous layout spawned the
    don't dead open inside     meme. US low-brow television isn't exactly Chinese poetry, though.

