From the weibo of People's Daily (Rénmín rìbào 人民日報):

Here are all four pairs of questions separated by English "OR":

1.

jūnshì àihàozhě ？OR jiāndié guāncháshào ？

军事爱好者？ OR 间谍观察哨？

"Military enthusiasts? OR Spy observation sentinel?"

2.

wǎngluò jiāoyǒu ？OR wǎngluò gōulián ?

网络交友？ OR 网络勾连？

"Online dating / friend-making? OR Online colluding?"

3.

xuéshù jiāoliú ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？

学术交流？ OR 窃密陷阱？

"Academic exchange? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

4.

jiānzhí zīxún ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？

兼职咨询？ OR 窃密陷阱？

"Part-time consulting? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

I invite Language Log readers to speculate on why the People's Daily editors so emphatically used "OR" instead of the regular Mandarin alternative conjunctions huò 或 and huòzhě 或者. I have several ideas why they did so, but would prefer to hear what others think first before saying what my thoughts are.

[h.t. Kiewwoo Goh; thanks to Zihan Guo]

