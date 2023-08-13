Language and politics: The use of English "OR" in Chinese official propaganda
From the weibo of People's Daily (Rénmín rìbào 人民日報):
Here are all four pairs of questions separated by English "OR":
1.
jūnshì àihàozhě ？OR jiāndié guāncháshào ？
军事爱好者？ OR 间谍观察哨？
"Military enthusiasts? OR Spy observation sentinel?"
2.
wǎngluò jiāoyǒu ？OR wǎngluò gōulián ?
网络交友？ OR 网络勾连？
"Online dating / friend-making? OR Online colluding?"
3.
xuéshù jiāoliú ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？
学术交流？ OR 窃密陷阱？
"Academic exchange? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"
4.
jiānzhí zīxún ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？
兼职咨询？ OR 窃密陷阱？
"Part-time consulting? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"
I invite Language Log readers to speculate on why the People's Daily editors so emphatically used "OR" instead of the regular Mandarin alternative conjunctions huò 或 and huòzhě 或者. I have several ideas why they did so, but would prefer to hear what others think first before saying what my thoughts are.
[h.t. Kiewwoo Goh; thanks to Zihan Guo]
yandoodan said,
August 13, 2023 @ 11:01 am
What's with the eye patches? Perhaps an anime reference, in which case the English "or" could be an eccentricity of the copied anime. Perhaps an anime that deals with secret anti-China conspiracies, hence its choice for paranoid hysteria.
Tim Leonard said,
August 13, 2023 @ 11:17 am
They're not eye patches, though that was my first impression, too. Each face is divided, with half being an innocent smile, the other being a leer with sunglasses (which spies always wear, of course). I note also that the sinister side has a pale skin tone.
Phillip Minden said,
August 13, 2023 @ 11:23 am
Google search syntax, as misunderstood by elderly functionaries appealing to those hip youngsters?