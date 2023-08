« previous post |

From the weibo of People's Daily (Rénmín rìbào 人民日報):

Here are all four pairs of questions separated by English "OR":

1.

jūnshì àihàozhě ?OR jiāndié guāncháshào ?

军事爱好者? OR 间谍观察哨?

"Military enthusiasts? OR Spy observation sentinel?"

2.

wǎngluò jiāoyǒu ?OR wǎngluò gōulián ?

网络交友? OR 网络勾连?

"Online dating / friend-making? OR Online colluding?"

3.

xuéshù jiāoliú ?OR qièmì xiànjǐng?

学术交流? OR 窃密陷阱?

"Academic exchange? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

4.

jiānzhí zīxún ?OR qièmì xiànjǐng?

兼职咨询? OR 窃密陷阱?

"Part-time consulting? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

I invite Language Log readers to speculate on why the People's Daily editors so emphatically used "OR" instead of the regular Mandarin alternative conjunctions huò 或 and huòzhě 或者. I have several ideas why they did so, but would prefer to hear what others think first before saying what my thoughts are.

[h.t. Kiewwoo Goh; thanks to Zihan Guo]

