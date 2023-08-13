Language and politics: The use of English "OR" in Chinese official propaganda

August 13, 2023

From the weibo of People's Daily  (Rénmín rìbào 人民日報):

Here are all four pairs of questions separated by English "OR":

1.

jūnshì àihàozhě ？OR jiāndié guāncháshào ？

军事爱好者？ OR 间谍观察哨？

"Military enthusiasts? OR Spy observation sentinel?"

2.

wǎngluò jiāoyǒu ？OR wǎngluò gōulián ?

网络交友？ OR 网络勾连？

"Online dating / friend-making? OR Online colluding?"

3.

xuéshù jiāoliú ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？

学术交流？ OR 窃密陷阱？

"Academic exchange? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

4.

jiānzhí zīxún ？OR qièmì xiànjǐng？

兼职咨询？ OR 窃密陷阱？

"Part-time consulting? OR Traps for stealing secrets?"

I invite Language Log readers to speculate on why the People's Daily editors so emphatically used "OR" instead of the regular Mandarin alternative conjunctions huò 或 and huòzhě 或者. I have several ideas why they did so, but would prefer to hear what others think first before saying what my thoughts are. 

[h.t. Kiewwoo Goh; thanks to Zihan Guo]

  1. yandoodan said,

    August 13, 2023 @ 11:01 am

    What's with the eye patches? Perhaps an anime reference, in which case the English "or" could be an eccentricity of the copied anime. Perhaps an anime that deals with secret anti-China conspiracies, hence its choice for paranoid hysteria.

  2. Tim Leonard said,

    August 13, 2023 @ 11:17 am

    They're not eye patches, though that was my first impression, too. Each face is divided, with half being an innocent smile, the other being a leer with sunglasses (which spies always wear, of course). I note also that the sinister side has a pale skin tone.

  3. Phillip Minden said,

    August 13, 2023 @ 11:23 am

    Google search syntax, as misunderstood by elderly functionaries appealing to those hip youngsters?

