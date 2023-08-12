Voilà!

I've always been fond of this pretty, little word, but I seldom use it in my own speech (maybe once every five or ten years), because it seems too triumphant.  This morning, however, after a long, numerical list of steps that some colleagues and I need to take, followed by a conclusion we wished to reach, I just blurted out "Voilà!" and felt good about it.

  • Literally, look there. From vois (see!, look!), second-person singular imperative of voir (to see, to look) and (there).
Sometimes I use "q.e.d." in similar circumstances.

 

