I've always been fond of this pretty, little word, but I seldom use it in my own speech (maybe once every five or ten years), because it seems too triumphant. This morning, however, after a long, numerical list of steps that some colleagues and I need to take, followed by a conclusion we wished to reach, I just blurted out "Voilà!" and felt good about it.

Etymology

Literally, “ look there ” . From vois ( “ see!, look! ” ) , second-person singular imperative of voir ( “ to see, to look ” ) and là ( “ there ” ) .

. From , second-person singular imperative of and . (Wiktionary)

Sometimes I use "q.e.d." in similar circumstances.

