On the inside (N.B.) doors of a lift in Wuhan (yes that [in]famous Wuhan):

I will first romanize, transcribe, and translate all six of the signs, from top left to bottom right, then I will provide annotations and explanations:

1.

yánjìn pāidǎ

严禁拍打

"slapping / swatting / flapping / patting / tapping / thwacking / beating / spanking strictly prohibited / forbidden"

2.

yánjìn bā mén

严禁扒门

"clinging to / pawing / pushing aside / holding on to / holding open the door strictly prohibited / forbidden"

3.

yánjìn chāozài

严禁超载

"overloading strictly prohibited / forbidden"

4.

jìnzhǐ yīkào

禁止依靠

"leaning is prohibited"

5.

huǒjǐng dìzhèn shí qǐngwù chéngzuò diàntī

火警地震时请勿乘坐电梯

"please do not take the elevator when there's a fire or earthquake"

6.

jìnzhǐ xīyān

禁止吸烟

"smoking is prohibited"

China must have a real problem with people taking things into their own hands (so to speak) when they are dissatisfied with elevator operation.

The photo above was taken by the same person who took the photo of the "When a failure, don't blindly save yourself" sign in the Guangzhou elevator featured in this post from two days ago. I can confirm from the person who took both photos that the Guangzhou elevator sign was also on the inside door.

Selected readings

These are merely a sampling of the prohibition signs that we have covered on Language Log.

[Thanks to David Lobina]

