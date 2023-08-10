« previous post |

Catching up on some oldish e-mail, I came upon this interesting one from Francois Lang dated 5/9/23:

According to an article in yesterday's NYT, "A 2008 report in the Journal of Texture Studies lists 144 Chinese terms for food texture".

The NYT article also says "In Japan, such terms number more than 400. 'Too many,' a team of Japanese scientists demurred in a paper presented at the 2016 International Conference on Knowledge-Based and Intelligent Information and Engineering Systems".

It sure beats the old discredited trope about 100 Eskimo Inuit terms for "snow"!

The title of the NYT (5/8/23) article by Ligaya Mishan is "Why Do American Diners Have Such a Limited Palate for Textures?" I beg your pardon? The title alone is a non-starter for me.

Observations by Zihan Guo (originally in German, translated into English by GT with some modifications by VHM):

Thank you for these interesting articles. I am aware of what is called "texture science" and find it a novel idea. However, there's still the problem that texture, even taste, of food is very subjective. So I wonder how researchers can measure subjective experience.



There are two problems I can think of with Japanese and Chinese words for food texture that are already alluded to in the article and referenced papers. Namely, there are too many onomatopoeia in Japanese that can be arbitrary. In Chinese, you can also combine words at random, e.g., sūcuì 酥脆 ("flaky and crispy"), sūruǎn ("flaky and soft") 酥軟, báocuì 薄脆 ("thin and crispy"), which often depend on one's feelings and are difficult to distinguish. Still, I think it's an interesting anthropological idea that "Liking crunch may have bestowed an evolutionary advantage on early humans, as a marker of freshness in food, showing that it was safe to eat."

The textures and tastes of East Asian foods offer an astonishing range of sensations, and I enjoy finding exactly the right words (in a variety of languages) to describe what I'm feeling when I eat them. But the same holds true with foods from all over the world, including right here at home (wherever that might be at any given time).

