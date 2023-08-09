« previous post |

Alex Bauman sent in this real-estate ad from Singapore:

For the fully hyper-hyphenated experience, click here…



I've managed somehow to live many decades in this world without ever registering the existence of the word multi-hyphenate.

In fairness to me, it hasn't had its OED Word Induction Ceremony yet. And Merriam-Websters is similarly uninformed. But Wiktionary has it, though as the oddly unhyphenated form multihyphenate, glossed as "A person with a hyphenated profession e.g. singer-songwriter, actor-director, but especially a person with several such roles". And there are plenty of examples Out There on the internet, and in mass media over the decades, for example this from the LA Times in 1969:

In fact, there are examples from more than a century ago, for example this from the Weekly British Whig, Kingston Ontario, May 18 1916:

