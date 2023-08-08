« previous post |

…though they often do a credible job of faking it. An interesting (preprint) paper by Konstantine Arkoudas, "GPT-4 Can't Reason", brings the receipts.

The abstract:

GPT-4 was released in March 2023 to wide acclaim, marking a very substantial improvement across the board over GPT-3.5 (OpenAI’s previously best model, which had powered the initial release of ChatGPT). Despite the genuinely impressive improvement, however, there are good reasons to be highly skeptical of GPT-4’s ability to reason. This position paper discusses the nature of reasoning; criticizes the current formulation of reasoning problems in the NLP community and the way in which the reasoning performance of LLMs is currently evaluated; introduces a collection of 21 diverse reasoning problems; and performs a detailed qualitative analysis of GPT-4’s performance on these problems. Based on the results of that analysis, this paper argues that, despite the occasional flashes of analytical brilliance, GPT-4 at present is utterly incapable of reasoning.

This is generally consistent with my (much more limited) experiments, and also accords with the obvious idea that language models are designed and trained to solve very different kinds of problems. In a way, the biggest surprise is that they often do such a good job of pretending to answer questions that are entirely beyond them. Although anyone with experience as a teacher (or for that matter as a student) is already familiar with the same sort of behavior.

Part of Arkodas's conclusion strikes me as especially important:

Section 3 paints a bleak picture of GPT-4’s reasoning ability. It shows that the model is plagued by internal inconsistency, an inability to correctly apply elementary reasoning techniques, and a lack of understanding of concepts that play a fundamental role in reasoning (such as the material conditional). These problems can be loosely viewed as forms of hallucination, but as pointed out in the January article, they present a fundamentally different type of challenge from empirical hallucination, because empirical hallucination concerns this particular world whereas logical properties and relations (such as consistency and entailment) must apply to all possible worlds. It is not unreasonable to believe that search engines and knowledge graphs, using techniques such as retrieval augmentation, can act as guardrails to constrain LLMs from confabulating empirical truths. But ensuring that LLM outputs are internally consistent and logically correct answers to arbitrary problems, especially logico-mathematical problems (and a lot of coding problems fall under this category), is a much harder problem. There is nothing to be retrieved from the web or from a knowledge base in response to a brand new problem (and even if there were, there would still be no guarantee of correctness or consistency) that could serve as a sandbox for the LLM.

Could LLMs make progress by outsourcing reasoning problems to external systems? That might work for toy problems where the type of reasoning needed is obvious and can be handled by a single call to an external system, although even in those cases the LLM would have to (a) decide which reasoning system is most appropriate; (b) decide whether the problem is indeed simple enough that it can be handled by the chosen system in one fell swoop; (c) correctly translate the problem into whatever formal notation is used by the chosen reasoner; and eventually also (d) translate the reasoner’s output into appropriate text. Even these tasks are far from straightforward. But the real challenge lies in harder problems that call for the right type of formulation (which is a craft by itself), decomposition, iteration, heuristics, and repeated calls to external systems. After all, automated reasoning systems, particularly those for expressive logics, are themselves of limited power, precisely due to the computational complexity issues mentioned in the introduction. That is why many computer-based proof efforts to this day are guided by humans, with automated reasoners only filling in tedious details at the leaves of the proof tree. The challenges here are similar to those for the general “plug-in” approach discussed in Section 3.1. Tackling complex problems requires planning, and planning itself requires reasoning.

My experience with systems of this kind, in speech and well as in text, is that they're a big step forward in deriving input features for other problem-specific algorithms. And it's well known that there are real LLM-like end-to-end solutions for problems like translation, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and so on. In cases where the facts of the world are relevant, the hallucination problem arises, and can perhaps be solved by various "guiderails" as Arkodas suggests. But when reasoning comes into the picture, it's a different matter.

Update — "anyone with experience as a teacher (or for that matter as a student) is already familiar with the same sort of behavior" is far too parochial. I should have written "anyone with experience in human interactions…"

Permalink