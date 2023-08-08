« previous post | next post »

No, I'm not talking about the eye parasite called Loa loa (a filarial nematode), which is also called eyeworm. I'm talking about an image that gets stuck in your brain the same way an earworm (also called brainworm, sticky music, or stuck song syndrome) gets stuck in your head. We've talked about earworms a lot on Language Log (see "Selected readings" below for a few examples), but I don't think we've ever mentioned eyeworms before.

No, come to think of it, I did use the word "eyeworm" once before (here), but that was in reference to the ubiquitous subtitles of Chinese films, even those intended for Chinese audiences, which — upon first glance — may strike one as unnecessary excrescences crawling around in the viewer's field of vision, except for the reasons I listed in the cited post, which lead Chinese audiences to prefer or even need them to understand the films they are watching.

The eyeworm infection I'm alluding to in this post is more like the earworms with which we are so familiar. Namely, it is an image from a film that you can't erase from your short term memory. You might not mind having it in your long term memory, but you don't want it intruding in your daily life for weeks on end. You'd rather that it just go away for a while, quite a while, and stop afflicting you hour after hour..

The scene that has been haunting me recently is one from the movie "Oppenheimer", in which the scientist recites some lines from the Bhagavad Gita. What is in my mind's eye is a page of what is supposedly Sanskrit displayed on the screen that I strained to read to see whether it matched what he was saying and what he was supposed to have said in connection with the atomic explosion. Alas, the image was only there for a couple of seconds or so, making it impossible for me to read. But now it's stuck in my brain — though transitory and not clearly enough for me to read the individual aksharas (akṣara अक्षर) letters.

…upon seeing the Trinity detonation, Oppenheimer reportedly recalled the line, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

The line is from Chapter 11, Verse 32 of the Gita, in which Lord Krishna reveals his divine form to Arjuna (the Vishwaroopa Darshan). Witnessing the terrifying sight of the Lord's cosmic form, Arjuna is overwhelmed with awe and fear.

A more accurate translation of the verse, according to Hijiya, is closer to "Now I am time, the great destroyer of worlds." This was in fact a reference to the aspect of time, where Krishna, in order to persuade Arjuna to carry out his duty, says that time is the ultimate destroyer, and one way or another, the ones Arjuna does not wish to fight will die.

Probing further:

Verse 11.32 of the Gita says: kālo’asmi, lokakśayakṛt pravṛddhaḥ lokān samāhartum iha pravṛttaḥ. The conventional translation of “kālaḥ” is “time”, and via this interpretation, here is the literal prose translation: “I am time, the cause of world-destruction, mighty; come here to annihilate the worlds.”

Oppenheimer had read and studied the translation of Gita by Arthur W Ryder, in which we find:

Death, am I, and my present task

Destruction.

Those who have not read the entire Gita would surely be stumped or misled by this quote in the film. Is this what the divine Krishna says, or is it a mistranslation? Or was Oppenheimer’s understanding of the Gita skewed? Moreover, does this line misrepresent the Gita?

There's no doubt that Oppenheimer was familiar with the Bhagavad Gita and that he was deeply influenced by it, but as is always the case with ancient texts, one must strive valiantly not to stray from their original purport and purpose. As I am close to wrapping up a decades long project of the translation, annotation, and explication of the I ching with my brother Denis, the Bhagavad Gita eyeworm I'm suffering from now makes me feel this more keenly than ever.

Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 11, Verse 32 श्रीभगवानुवाच |

कालोऽस्मि लोकक्षयकृत्प्रवृद्धो

लोकान्समाहर्तुमिह प्रवृत्त: |

ऋतेऽपि त्वां न भविष्यन्ति सर्वे

येऽवस्थिता: प्रत्यनीकेषु योधा: || 32|| śhrī-bhagavān uvācha

kālo ’smi loka-kṣhaya-kṛit pravṛiddho

lokān samāhartum iha pravṛittaḥ

ṛite ’pi tvāṁ na bhaviṣhyanti sarve

ye ’vasthitāḥ pratyanīkeṣhu yodhāḥ Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element. śhrī-bhagavān uvācha— the Supreme Lord said ; kālaḥ— time ; asmi— I am ; loka-kṣhaya-kṛit— the source of destruction of the worlds ; pravṛiddhaḥ— mighty ; lokān— the worlds ; samāhartum— annihilation ; iha— this world ; pravṛittaḥ— participation ; ṛite— without ; api— even ; tvām— you ; na bhaviṣhyanti— shall cease to exist ; sarve— all ; ye— who ; avasthitāḥ— arrayed ; prati-anīkeṣhu— in the opposing army ; yodhāḥ— the warriors shri-bhagavan uvacha

kalo ’smi loka-kshaya-krit pravriddho

lokan samahartum iha pravrittah

rite ’pi tvam na bhavishyanti sarve

ye ’vasthitah pratyanikeshu yodhah Translation BG 11.32 : The Supreme Lord said: I am mighty Time, the source of destruction that comes forth to annihilate the worlds. Even without your participation, the warriors arrayed in the opposing army shall cease to exist. Commentary

The only salve and solace I can seek is that provided by muse and mistress, fair philology in her Sinological manifestation.

