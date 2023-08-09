"Don't blindly save yourself"
The following photo is from Guanghzhou and was taken recently by David Lobina's partner who’s there now.
The Chinese says:
rúyǒu gùzhàng ， búyào mángmù zìjiù
如有故障，不要盲目自救
"If there is a malfunction, do not blindly rescue / save yourself"
Though the second clause may initially strike one as being in error, it is actually a correct translation of the Chinese. It's the first clause that's problematic. The sign looks like it's on the door of an elevator / lift, and gùzhàng 故障 means ("malfunction; out-of-order", so it's pretty clear what they're trying to tell you. Don't do something foolish or risky to circumvent the mechanism (force the door open, escape through the opening in the ceiling, etc.). Wait till someone (staff, mechanic, engineer, fireman, etc.) who will come to rescue you.
David Chop said,
August 9, 2023 @ 1:03 am
The graphic isn't particularly helpful either.
Halting forbidden? Stop stopping?
AntC said,
August 9, 2023 @ 1:05 am
Wait till someone (staff, mechanic, engineer, fireman, etc.) who will come to rescue you.
Seems to be the important message — along with 'Don't Panic'. Most lifts have an emergency call button, or a phone. (Even if the button does no more than sound an alarm/isn't connected to any rescue services, that would at least mean trapped people wouldn't be so tempted to 'blindly' poke in the mechanism.)
DeepL is giving me 'If there's a malfunction, don't try to save yourself.' Which I think would only increase my level of panic. Even with the 'blindly', isn't there a more direct way to suggest what you should actively do; rather than waiting passively for … what, exactly?
Or am I being all too gweilo about it?