[This is a guest post by Don Keyser in response to "Sinitic semiliteracy" (6/5/23)]

This one takes me back. In the late 1980s, I served my second assignment at our embassy in Tokyo. The chief of the American Citizens Services unit in the Consular Section, a white lady in her early 50s, asked my assistance. Confirming that I was a Chinese-language officer who read Chinese, she asked if I would read something sent her by one of the Americans incarcerated at Fuchū Prison she saw monthly in fulfillment of her consular responsibilities. The prisoner was an African American male in his early 30s.

So I agreed, and took from her the long message. It was written on notebook paper in clear but child-like Chinese characters. When I first looked at it, it made zero sense to me. Then I figured it out. The prisoner was teaching himself Chinese characters, but without any instruction by tutor or book. He wrote (or thought) out his desired message in English, and then, evidently using an English-Chinese dictionary he was permitted to have in his cell, plugged in a Chinese character (sometimes) corresponding to the meaning of the English word.

Basically, the prisoner was telling the consular officer that her visits and manifest concern for his well-being had caused him to fall in love with her, and so he wished to make known his abiding love for her.

Not something one was apt to encounter every day.

