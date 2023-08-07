« previous post | next post »

Over brunch the other day, a question came up that I've wondered about in the past: Who was the "Major Dickason" of Major Dickason's Blend?

According to "A coffee revolution: Peet’s’ first ever employee spills the beans", Berkeleyside 7/25/2023:

Long before the pandemic, the widespread adoption of craft coffee and the recent national coffee shop union drive, Bill Coffin was Employee Number One at the original Peet’s Coffee shop at Vine and Walnut streets in Berkeley.

When Peet’s opened on April 1, 1966, the polio epidemic was the only national health event people talked about, the entire country was drinking Folger’s Instant and there were no baristas, and hence no call for a workers’ union.

But the country was on the verge of a coffee revolution, and Coffin was right there at its inception. […]

“Alfred was a coffee evangelist,” said Coffin, who lived three blocks from the first Peet’s, which is still operating at 2124 Vine St., and started working there when he was just 15, just a few months after the store opened.

“He spent hours talking with customers, educating them about different blends. He served a free cup of coffee with every pound of coffee, and he deliberately made the coffee strong to get more flavor.”

But changing peoples’ minds – and palates – didn’t happen overnight, said Coffin, who still lives in Berkeley. […]

In the beginning, the store was not busy, even on Saturdays. “People were used to American coffee,” he said. “One woman barely got through a cup of freshly brewed coffee and said to her husband, ‘I can do better in my percolator at home,’” Coffin said. “Alfred and I just looked at each other and laughed – after they left, of course.”

You can learn more about Alfred Peet's life history from his Wikipedia page. But what about that blend?

In the early days, Peet sold almost no coffee in the bean. Customers would make their choices and Peet would grind the coffee in the store. The current practice of people using a coffee shop as a place to work or hold meetings had not yet emerged; there was one counter with five or six stools.

Peetniks and foodies alike will appreciate that Coffin witnessed an historic moment: the naming of Major Dickason’s Blend.

According to Coffin, Peet worked with a frequent customer, a retired military gentleman, to develop the blend, tasting many combinations before settling on what was to become Peet’s all-time bestseller.

“Key Dickason and Alfred developed the blend together,” Coffin said. “Alfred told him, ‘I am going to name it after you – Major Dickason’s Blend.’”

Dickason said, ‘But I was a sergeant.’

Peet responded, ‘You’ve been promoted.’”

I'm sorry to say that Key Dickason has no Wikipedia page. Someone with that name appears often in a San Luis Obispo school newspaper in 1941 and 1942, e.g. this from 12/12/1941:

I don't know whether this is the same person, though it might be.

But since this is Language Log and not Historical Foodie Log, what's the linguistic angle? There are always linguistic angles, and in this case I'll mention two.

First, there's the suffix -nik in "Peetnik". As Wiktionary explains, the etymology is

From the Slavic suffix represented by Russian -ник (-nik). This suffix experienced a surge in English coinages for nicknames and diminutives after the 1957 Soviet launch of the first Sputnik satellite. English usage is heavily influenced by Yiddish usage of ־ניק‎ (-nik) and similar borrowed words (nogoodnik, nudnik, kibbutznik).

For further information, Wiktionary cites Kabakchi and Doyle, "Of Sputniks, Beatniks, and Nogoodniks", American Speech 1990.

And in the second place, there's sergeant. Wiktionary's etymology:

From Middle English sergeant, sergeaunt, serjent, serjaunt, serjawnt, sergant, from Old French sergeant, sergent, serjant, sergient, sergant (“sergeant, servant”), from Medieval Latin servientem, accusative of serviens (“a servant, vassal, soldier, apparitor”), from Latin serviēns (“serving”), present participle of serviō (“serve, be a slave to”). Doublet of servant and servient.

Having served in in the army under the authority of sergeants, I'd have been inclined to look for an etymology evoking a more dominant role. But of course the same path leads to the words serve, in the sense "To be in military service", and service, in the sense "The military".

And somewhere in all of this is the traditional distinction between "officer" and "enlisted" categories in the military. I've always been puzzled by the lack of American pushback against this durable residue of European class hierarchies — though web search turns up some.

Update — Andrew Garrett sends in this obit from the Martinez News-Gazette, March 1, 1995:

…and also Sergeant Dickason's draft card, which reveals that his full name was Oliver Key Dickason:

