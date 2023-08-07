Sergeant Dickason's Blend
Over brunch the other day, a question came up that I've wondered about in the past: Who was the "Major Dickason" of Major Dickason's Blend?
Skipping my imaginary histories, here's the real story.
According to "A coffee revolution: Peet’s’ first ever employee spills the beans", Berkeleyside 7/25/2023:
Long before the pandemic, the widespread adoption of craft coffee and the recent national coffee shop union drive, Bill Coffin was Employee Number One at the original Peet’s Coffee shop at Vine and Walnut streets in Berkeley.
When Peet’s opened on April 1, 1966, the polio epidemic was the only national health event people talked about, the entire country was drinking Folger’s Instant and there were no baristas, and hence no call for a workers’ union.
But the country was on the verge of a coffee revolution, and Coffin was right there at its inception. […]
“Alfred was a coffee evangelist,” said Coffin, who lived three blocks from the first Peet’s, which is still operating at 2124 Vine St., and started working there when he was just 15, just a few months after the store opened.
“He spent hours talking with customers, educating them about different blends. He served a free cup of coffee with every pound of coffee, and he deliberately made the coffee strong to get more flavor.”
But changing peoples’ minds – and palates – didn’t happen overnight, said Coffin, who still lives in Berkeley. […]
In the beginning, the store was not busy, even on Saturdays. “People were used to American coffee,” he said. “One woman barely got through a cup of freshly brewed coffee and said to her husband, ‘I can do better in my percolator at home,’” Coffin said. “Alfred and I just looked at each other and laughed – after they left, of course.”
You can learn more about Alfred Peet's life history from his Wikipedia page. But what about that blend?
In the early days, Peet sold almost no coffee in the bean. Customers would make their choices and Peet would grind the coffee in the store. The current practice of people using a coffee shop as a place to work or hold meetings had not yet emerged; there was one counter with five or six stools.
Peetniks and foodies alike will appreciate that Coffin witnessed an historic moment: the naming of Major Dickason’s Blend.
According to Coffin, Peet worked with a frequent customer, a retired military gentleman, to develop the blend, tasting many combinations before settling on what was to become Peet’s all-time bestseller.
“Key Dickason and Alfred developed the blend together,” Coffin said. “Alfred told him, ‘I am going to name it after you – Major Dickason’s Blend.’”
Dickason said, ‘But I was a sergeant.’
Peet responded, ‘You’ve been promoted.’”
I'm sorry to say that Key Dickason has no Wikipedia page. Someone with that name appears often in a San Luis Obispo school newspaper in 1941 and 1942, e.g. this from 12/12/1941:
I don't know whether this is the same person, though it might be.
But since this is Language Log and not Historical Foodie Log, what's the linguistic angle? There are always linguistic angles, and in this case I'll mention two.
First, there's the suffix -nik in "Peetnik". As Wiktionary explains, the etymology is
From the Slavic suffix represented by Russian -ник (-nik). This suffix experienced a surge in English coinages for nicknames and diminutives after the 1957 Soviet launch of the first Sputnik satellite. English usage is heavily influenced by Yiddish usage of ־ניק (-nik) and similar borrowed words (nogoodnik, nudnik, kibbutznik).
For further information, Wiktionary cites Kabakchi and Doyle, "Of Sputniks, Beatniks, and Nogoodniks", American Speech 1990.
And in the second place, there's sergeant. Wiktionary's etymology:
From Middle English sergeant, sergeaunt, serjent, serjaunt, serjawnt, sergant, from Old French sergeant, sergent, serjant, sergient, sergant (“sergeant, servant”), from Medieval Latin servientem, accusative of serviens (“a servant, vassal, soldier, apparitor”), from Latin serviēns (“serving”), present participle of serviō (“serve, be a slave to”). Doublet of servant and servient.
Having served in in the army under the authority of sergeants, I'd have been inclined to look for an etymology evoking a more dominant role. But of course the same path leads to the words serve, in the sense "To be in military service", and service, in the sense "The military".
And somewhere in all of this is the traditional distinction between "officer" and "enlisted" categories in the military. I've always been puzzled by the lack of American pushback against this durable residue of European class hierarchies — though web search turns up some.
Update — Andrew Garrett sends in this obit from the Martinez News-Gazette, March 1, 1995:
…and also Sergeant Dickason's draft card, which reveals that his full name was Oliver Key Dickason:
Coby said,
August 7, 2023 @ 8:03 am
I was among the early customers of Peet's; I also lived only a few blocks away.
As a matter of fact, Berkeley at the time already had several coffeehouses — mostly owned by Italians — "as … place[s] to work or hold meetings" (a habit that I had acquired during my postdoc year in Paris), most notably the Mediterraneum (previously known as Piccolo Caffè) on the Southside and the Caffè Espresso on the Northside.
Now, about language: On one of my visits I noticed Mr. Peet (who was Dutch) had relabeled his stock of Celebes coffee as Sulawesi. I asked him if Ceylon tea shouldn't be labeled as Sri Lanka. I meant is a a joke — Ceylon tea (my favorite) is Ceylon tea, and is so named even on tins coming from Sri Lanka, just as cats are Persian or Siamese, not Iranian or Thai.
But the next time I was there I saw that there was no more Ceylon coffee; it was now Sri Lanka, and continues to be so in the Peet's empire.
Cervantes said,
August 7, 2023 @ 8:13 am
I think the military retains the distinction between officers and enlisted [people] — which by the way as far as I know is ubiquitous in every nation — because it's useful for military operations. It's comparable to the difference between management and labor, and the main difference going in is normally a college degree. Enlisted personnel carry out specialized tasks, non-commissioned officers — sergeants — are people with experience doing those tasks as enlisted personnel who now directly supervise the people who do them, and officers make higher level decisions and command larger groups. They're largely distinct career paths. The Sergeant Major of the Army technically ranks lower than a lieutenant, although not really in practice. Maybe that doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
cameron said,
August 7, 2023 @ 8:57 am
the terminology of military ranks has always struck me as reflecting something like a neo-platonic hierarchy of being. it progresses from the "private" to the "general", by way of such metaphysically evocative terms as the "corporal", and the "lieutenant". A term like "sergeant" doesn't quite fit that theme very well. "major" fits the theme well enough, but isn't quite so evocative
J.W. Brewer said,
August 7, 2023 @ 10:01 am
There's an onomastics point, namely that "Dickason" is an extraordinarily rare variant spelling at least in the U.S. In the surname database from the 1990 census it is 47.679th most common, with an incidence that rounds to 0.000% of the population (presumably meaning <0.0005%?_). More common variants of what is presumably historically/etymologically the same surname or at least a cluster of very close relatives include:
Dickerson (#517, and a whopping 0.023% of the national population)
Dickinson (#1,177)
Dickenson (#5,828)
Dickison (#15,537)
Mark Liberman said,
August 7, 2023 @ 10:38 am
@Cervantes: It's comparable to the difference between management and labor.
Indeed. Along those lines, there was a standard joke (at least when I was in the U.S. Army, 1969-1972) — if a clueless recruit called a sergeant "sir", the response was "I'm no [expletive] sir, I work for a living…"
And if this was in Basic Training, the Drill Sergeant's response would probably continue "…now drop and give me 20". (Understood to mean 20 push-ups.)