Two nights ago, it was raining heavily, with lightning and thunder every so often. As I was peering out into the blackness of my backyard, all of a sudden, a bright light flashed on. At first I thought it was lightning, but then I realized that someone or something had set off the light. It didn't take long for me to spot a gleaming, coal black skunk crawling around through the brush.

Most striking were the narrow, white stripe on its forehead and along the length of its nose and the two broad swaths of white fur along its back. It was so beautiful, all soaked in the rain, that I wanted to go out and get a closer look (make friends with it, so to speak), but my companion said, "No way!"

Seeing the glistening creature made me think of its name: skunk. Somehow that seemed so appropriate because it resonated with "stink / stunk", its most distinctive quality. That got me thinking whether the name has anything to do with its foul odor. Not really:

common weasel-like mammal of North America that emits a fetid odor when threatened, 1630s, squunck, from a southern New England Algonquian language (perhaps Massachusett) word, from Proto-Algonquian */šeka:kwa/, from */šek-/ "to urinate" + */-a:kw/ "fox" [Bright].

Among Europeans, who sometimes called it after their polecat, the skunk is one of the earliest noted and described of the North American animals. Sagard-Théodat's "Histoire du Canada" (1636) introduced it to the naturalists as "enfans du diable, que les Hurons appelle Scangaresse, … une beste fort puante," etc.

Eighteenth-century Jesuit missionary Martin Dobrizhoffer, who tangled with one, wrote, "Had I a hundred tongues I should think them all insufficient to convey an adequate idea of the stench" and concluded that "Europe may be congratulated upon her good fortune in being unacquainted with this cursed beast" ["An Account of the Abipones," as translated from the Latin by Sara Coleridge, the poet's daughter].

(etymonline)

What about "stink, stunk"?

Old English stincan "emit a smell of any kind; exhale; rise (of dust, vapor, etc.)," a class III strong verb; past tense stanc, past participle stuncen, common West Germanic (cognates: Old Saxon stincan, West Frisian stjonke, Old High German stinkan, Dutch stinken), from the root of stench.

Old English had swote stincan "to smell sweet," but the "offensive scent" notion in the word also was in Old English and predominated by mid-13c.; smell (intrans.) later tended the same way.

(etymonline)

Wait a minute, though! German has two words for "skunk". One is, like the English word, derived from Algonquian, and the same is true of many other European (and related) languages:

(Wiktionary)

What do you do if you don't borrow the Algonquin word (through English)?

Chinese, I know, calls this fetid feline chòu yòu 臭鼬 ("stinky ferret"). The skunk is not really a feline (though the two are fairly close [see below]), while ferrets belong to the mustelid (weasel) family, along with otters, badgers, pine martens, polecats, wolverines and more. (source) Skunks used to be thought of as closely related to weasels, but now they have their own family, Mephitidae (source), "which are the nearest family to felidae, including the domestic housecat (Felis catus)." (source)

Now back to that second German word for "skunk". It's one that I really like: Stinktier: "Compound of stinken (“to stink”) +‎ Tier (“animal”). Compare Dutch stinkdier". (Wiktionary)

I wonder how many other languages have a word like that for "skunk", "animal that stinks"?

