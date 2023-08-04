« previous post |

The third verse of Ben Sidran's song Can We Talk (track 5 on the 2013 album Don't Cry For No Hipster) repeats the couplet "I'm not sayin'; I'm just sayin'":

This reminded me of a LLOG Post of Yore: "Just sayin'", 1/11/2012, which tried to answer a question about the meaning and origins of that phrase.

A quick web search this morning turns up a Psych Central page ("Last medically reviewed on April 17, 2023"), "What It Means When Someone Says "I'm Just Sayin", Psych Central , which offers as references my 2012 blog post, a Cambridge dictionary entry, and a 2015 SPLC page "Speak up: Responding to Everyday Bigotry".

Interpersonal psychology aside, this all makes me wonder about a (ubiquitous) question for our field(s).

Google Translate renders "I'm just saying" in French as "je dis ça comme ça", which seems correct, though the word-for-word English copy "I say that like that" is borderline incoherent. German gets "Ich sag ja nur", which again seems correct, though again a literal back-translation "I say yes only" doesn't fit. And in neither case is the effect of the English present participle copied, though it's an essential part of the idiom in English — "I just say" is not something a native speaker of English would use.

The situation is similar for all the other languages that I've looked at. In every case, there's a way of saying "just sayin'" (though I expect that some commenters will find languages where this function can't be expressed…). And in every case, the idiom's text is rationally connected to its rhetorical function — the French version isn't something like "sur le toit" or "à la canadienne" or whatever. (Though again, maybe there are languages where the "just sayin'" equivalent is totally rather than partially non-compositional…)

Anyhow, this problem is a ubiquitous one for theories of natural language meaning. Are phrases like "just sayin'"/"je dis ça comme ça"/"sag ja nur" actually compositional, with the meaning of the whole being a well-defined function of the meanings (and combinatorial affordances) of the parts, if we only understood them correctly? Or have they picked up a cultural overlay through which their compositional meaning dimly gleams?

Of course versions of this problem arise everywhere in every language. For a more purely semantic version, see the section "2.2 Semantic Relations in N° Compound Nouns" on pp. 136-143 of this paper.

I think that we're looking at the place where the formal particles of recursive compositionality reveal their alternative life as the associative waves of cultural experience.

