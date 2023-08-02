« previous post |

A 7/29/2023 article by Elaine Mendonça in the online periodical The Best Stocks ("Anticipating Positive Results: Brookfield Renewable Partners to Release Q2 Earnings Data") starts like this:

July 28, 2023 – Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP), a leading utilities provider, is set to announce its second-quarter earnings on Friday, August 4th.

And after a few more paragraphs of similar information, it ends like this:

With the upcoming release of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings data, investors are eagerly awaiting the results. The solid performance and positive expectations set by analysts, along with the company’s dividend policy, indicate that Brookfield Renewable Partners is positioned for success in the second quarter of 2023. As investors tune in to the conference call, they will be seeking valuable insights into the company’s growth strategies, financial outlook, and overall market trends that may impact its future performance.

NB- The references to “perplexity” and “bustiness” were not utilized as they do not align with a formal writing style.

I know what "NB" means — it's short for Latin nota bene.

And I know what "perplexity" and "burstiness" mean, at least in my world. As Wikipedia explains,

In information theory, perplexity is a measurement of how well a probability distribution or probability model predicts a sample. It may be used to compare probability models. A low perplexity indicates the probability distribution is good at predicting the sample.

And according to Wikipedia again,

In statistics, burstiness is the intermittent increases and decreases in activity or frequency of an event. One measure of burstiness is the Fano factor—a ratio between the variance and mean of counts.

These terms have been ubiquitous in the world of "language modeling" as I've experienced it since the 1970s. But they have no obvious connection with Brookfield Renewable Partners' utilities business, its financial performance, its dividend payments, its investors, or anything else about the cited article.

I'm also puzzled about why using those technical terms "do not align with a formal writing style".

But mostly, I'm puzzled about who wrote that note. Was it the author? An editor? Or has GPT-4 snuck as a ghost-writer or ghost-editor?

Update — as AntC observes, my internal language model autocorrected "bustiness" to "burstiness". Which explains a formality problem, I guess, depending on the sense intended — but doesn't explain either why the two words might have been used in that article, or who wrote the NB…

