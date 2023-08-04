« previous post |

The following is a Facebook advertisement for how people from Hong Kong can readily gain permanent residency in Canada. Check out the unusual Sinoglyph inside the red bubble.

The disyllabic expression is báihāo 白薅, where bái 白 is a very common character meaning "white; blank; plain; gratuitous", while many people, even those who are moderately literate, are unfamiliar with the second character. I probably only encountered it less than five times during the first thirty years of my Sinological career (1968-98), and then only in agricultural settings.

Hāo 薅 ("to weed, pull up / out") is #6010 in a list of the ten thousand most frequent Chinese characters. That puts it in the bottom .02 percentile in a corpus of 193.504,018 characters.

Metaphorically speaking, hāo 薅 ("to weed, pull up / out") means that you try very hard to get the best deal. Usually it's for little gain.

There's only one reason why hāo 薅 gained frequency traction in the 21st century, to the degree that it can be used in an ad for a cheap way to acquire Canadian residency, and it is quite peculiar. Here 'tis:

Pulling the wool of socialism's sheep (Chinese: 薅社会主义羊毛), spelled 'hao shehuizhuyi yangmao' in Hanyu Pinyin, is a phrase originating from the sketch comedy Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow performed by Zhao Benshan, Song Dandan and Cui Yongyuan. The phrase is uttered by Aunt Baiyun played by Song, and it means to take advantage of a collective small gain to satisfy one's own selfish desire.

Baiyun recalled the difficult times and used the opportunity of herding sheep for the production team to knit a sweater for uncle Heitu. Her act was ridiculed as "pulling the wool of socialism's sheep and digging the corner of socialism.This sketch comedy made "pulling the wool of socialism's sheep" a buzzword in 1999, and 20 years later, it has become an Internet-exclusive term.

In accord with the above source, hāo 薅 can also mean taking advantage of others for one's own benefit. E.g.,, Chinese say hāo yángmáo 薅羊毛 (lit., "pull out sheep wool"), i.e., one secretly pulls out the wool of another's sheep to weave one's own clothes. Báihāo 白薅 here means that you get profit for free. It's colloquial.

It's like pulling the wool over someone's eyes.

