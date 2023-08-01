« previous post |

Bob Shackleton sent in this photo of a sign:





He followed up with a link to Neal Whitman, "Trespassers Will Be Trespassed", Visual Thesaurus 4/25/2013, which reacts to another transitive-trespass sign:

Which reminds me of an experience from 50-odd years ago, recounted in "Those who are not authorized are not authorized", 8/9/2003.

The OED gives various transitive senses of trespass, marked as obsolete, "with the matter of the trespass as object", but misses the transitive sense meaning to ban or expel someone from a location. But Wiktionary more or less nails it:

6. (transitive) To decree that a person shall be arrested for trespassing if he or she returns to someone else's land.

The dean trespassed the streaker from his university.

2012 June 21, Greg O'Connor, “Criminal trespasses police officers”, in Stuff‎[1]:

The entire police force has in effect been trespassed from a Wellington property to stop officers checking whether a heavy-sleeping offender is complying with an overnight bail curfew.

At least that fits the second sign. The "automatically" part of the first one still doesn't quite work, I think.

Permalink