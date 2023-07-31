« previous post |

Commenting on yesterday's post "Semantic drift of the week", Nicholas wrote this about the pronunciation of different senses of the word battery:

In Australia and many parts of the UK, the pronunciation between both is significantly different.

"Batch-ry" holds the electrical charge.

Batt-ery is the criminal charge.

Pronouncing words like military, literally, and battery without making the "ch" sound (mili-chery') is a sign of an uneducated person..

Many other comments followed, discussing various pronunciations of these and similar words, along with their geographical, social, and lexical distributions.

This morning I'll ignore the interesting sociolinguistic aspects, except to note (as sociolinguists often remind us) that people's intuitions about when and why they say what are generally not very reliable, so that it's a good idea to check how people actually talk, including ourselves…

Instead I'll take a brief look at the phonetic issue under discussion.

YouTube has many instructional videos on this very topic. I'll look at just two of them, starting with this (British) version from @Pronunciationwithemma:

Here's her performance of the 4-syllable version, with a spectrogram:

And then the 3-syllable version:

And here's an (American) alternative from @hadar.shemesh:

And this time, just one version:

Since those are both relatively formal citation forms, I thought I'd add a couple of real-world examples. Here's one from Terry Gross's 2006 Fresh Air interview with Willie Nelson:

Zeroing in on literally:

And here's another one, from Shonda Rhimes on Fresh Air in 2015:

Zeroing in again:

Two quick points about all this:

It's phonetics not phonology — signals not symbols. More exactly, we're looking at variation in the articulatory and acoustic implementation of phonological representations. IPA transcriptions are evocative but potentially misleading. (Though variable quantity sometimes does turn into quality…)

To understand what's happening, we need to look at the relative duration, amplitude and phase of gestural variations across different articulatory dimensions, not just the properties of "phonetic segments" seen as if they were beads on a string.

