Pronouncing literally
Commenting on yesterday's post "Semantic drift of the week", Nicholas wrote this about the pronunciation of different senses of the word battery:
In Australia and many parts of the UK, the pronunciation between both is significantly different.
"Batch-ry" holds the electrical charge.
Batt-ery is the criminal charge.
Pronouncing words like military, literally, and battery without making the "ch" sound (mili-chery') is a sign of an uneducated person..
Many other comments followed, discussing various pronunciations of these and similar words, along with their geographical, social, and lexical distributions.
This morning I'll ignore the interesting sociolinguistic aspects, except to note (as sociolinguists often remind us) that people's intuitions about when and why they say what are generally not very reliable, so that it's a good idea to check how people actually talk, including ourselves…
Instead I'll take a brief look at the phonetic issue under discussion.
YouTube has many instructional videos on this very topic. I'll look at just two of them, starting with this (British) version from @Pronunciationwithemma:
Here's her performance of the 4-syllable version, with a spectrogram:
And then the 3-syllable version:
And here's an (American) alternative from @hadar.shemesh:
And this time, just one version:
Since those are both relatively formal citation forms, I thought I'd add a couple of real-world examples. Here's one from Terry Gross's 2006 Fresh Air interview with Willie Nelson:
Zeroing in on literally:
And here's another one, from Shonda Rhimes on Fresh Air in 2015:
Zeroing in again:
Two quick points about all this:
- It's phonetics not phonology — signals not symbols. More exactly, we're looking at variation in the articulatory and acoustic implementation of phonological representations. IPA transcriptions are evocative but potentially misleading. (Though variable quantity sometimes does turn into quality…)
- To understand what's happening, we need to look at the relative duration, amplitude and phase of gestural variations across different articulatory dimensions, not just the properties of "phonetic segments" seen as if they were beads on a string.
Taylor, Philip said,
July 31, 2023 @ 8:56 am
It does not entirely surprise me that someone who consistently pronounces "dictionary" with three syllables also reduces "literally" to three syllables, although it does surprise me that she has /tʃr/ where I have /tə·r/ or /tr/ (the former in careful speech, the latter in casual).
Jarek Weckwerth said,
July 31, 2023 @ 9:17 am
@Philip Taylor: Her using /tʃr/ in her transcription is a manifestation of what I mentioned in my comment on that previous post: The imposition of a phonemic interpretation on sub-phonemic phenomena by a non-phonetician. This is also what Mark implies when he says "it's phonetics, not phonology". Since we know you own the Longman Pronunciation Dictionary, you can find a mention of /tr/ in the entry for "Affricates". This is exactly what's at play here.
BTW, if you want a quick way of surveying what people actually say, YouGlish and similar services are the way to go, allowing you to search for specific words in YouTube captions:
https://youglish.com/pronounce/literally/english/uk
Since it's semi-automated, there will be dialect mislabellings (such as the American Casey Neistat in one of the clips for this word), but the ability to use actual audio rather than declarations (Mark's "people's intuitions about when and why they say what are generally not very reliable") cannot be overestimated.
BTW, Geoff Lindsey's phenomenal free CUBE pronunciation dictionary uses YouGlish as the source of audio examples:
http://seas3.elte.hu/cube/
Taylor, Philip said,
July 31, 2023 @ 9:21 am
[And a related question, for those who hold qualifications in, and teach, elocution] — do you teach /ˈtjuːz deɪ or /ˈtʃuːz deɪ/ (etc.) ?
Jarek Weckwerth said,
July 31, 2023 @ 9:31 am
This is the second or third time that a comment of mine has disappeared — presumably for moderation. Could I please ask for guidance on what to avoid in order to prevent this? Links? Links to specific services? I'm pretty sure the comment was on topic and polite enough.
[(myl) It's the fault of the (annoyingly inaccurate) automatic spam detection program, which is triggered by mysterious and undocumented combinations of words, character count, links, blah blah. I'd turn it off, but it does actually block thousands of problematic comments per day…]
Chris Button said,
July 31, 2023 @ 9:49 am
The common syllable dropping in British English versus American English is surely well known for these kinds of words as quite a distinctive trait? John Wells' Longman pronunciation Dictionary (referenced in one of the comments on the earlier thread) covers it nicely under the relevant entries.
As for "tr-" sometimes sounding like "chr", here's a nice post by John Wells on that very topic:
http://phonetic-blog.blogspot.com/2011/03/how-do-we-pronounce-train.html?m=1
Gregory Kusnick said,
July 31, 2023 @ 10:15 am
Jarek: Multiple links in one comment seems to be a good way to get it flagged by the spam filter for human review. If it doesn't appear immediately, best advice is just to wait a while (less than an hour in this case, apparently) for it to be reviewed and approved.