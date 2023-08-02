Stir-fried stones
In Mandarin, this dish is called:
diū
嗦丢
"suck and thtow away"
It's not as zany and lacking in historical grounding as you might think.
Zihan Guo observes:
Diū is a common verb meaning to "leave behind; lose; throw away". 嗦 describes how to slurp and the sound of slurping. We usually say it over noodles or something long like fěn 粉 ("vermicilli"), as in the expression "suō fěn 嗦粉" ("slurp noodles")*. You might have written about it. I find stones very important in Asian cooking culture. Do you like roasted chestnuts 糖炒栗子? When walking down the street in China (particularly in northern China) one often sees vendors selling chestnuts. They roast chestnuts with small gravel. These stones help distribute heat evenly. I also believe that the idea of cooking stones is not new or modern. There were stories about Daoist practitioners cooking and eating white stones? A vegetarian cookbook from the Song dynasty contains a recipe, i.e. 石子羹. The dish is simply boiling stones with spring water. Of course, this is only symbolic. In Japan today there is also well-known haute cuisine such as 懐石料理. People always associate it with Buddhism.
—–
*There's a shop by that name ("suō fěn 嗦粉" ["Slurp Noodle"]) at 189 Dundess St. W in Toronto. Those who have seen the classic Japanese Western-debutante comedy "Tampopo" will know exactly what is meant by "slurping noodles" properly.
Something analogous developed in the West. Diana Shuheng Zhang remarks:
Note that there would be a lot of noisy, sloppy slurping going on around the stalls that sell this delicacy. Those who are AVERSE to such qualities and activities would keep their distance, just as many people stay far away from stinky bean curd stands, while those who favor / savor those sounds, tastes, and smells flock to them.
De gustibus.
