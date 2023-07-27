Mandarin pronouns
Gov. @RonDeSantis: "If we don't get our act together, 25 years from now, school children in this country are going to be forced to learn 37 different pronouns in Mandarin and we cannot let that happen." pic.twitter.com/Wk8dKWlK5h— Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) July 17, 2023
It's just not going to happen.
Mandarin pronouns are famously few.
|Person
|Singular
|Plural*
|First
person
|我
wǒ
I, me
|Exclusive
|Inclusive
|我們**
wǒmen
we, us
|咱們†
zánmen
we
|Second
person
|Informal
|Formal
|你們
nǐmen
you
|你
nǐ
you
|您
nín
you
|Third
person
|他 / 她 / 它
tā
he/she/it, him/her
|他們 / 她們 / 它們
tāmen
they, them‡
(source)
