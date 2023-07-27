Mandarin pronouns

It's just not going to happen.

Mandarin pronouns are famously few.

Mandarin Personal pronouns
Person Singular Plural*
First
person

I, me		 Exclusive Inclusive
我們**
wǒmen
we, us		 咱們
zánmen
we
Second
person		 Informal Formal 你們
nǐmen
you


you
nín
you
Third
person		 他 / 她 / 它

he/she/it, him/her		 他們 / 她們 / 它們
tāmen
they, them

(source)

 

Selected readings

 

[h.t. Bryan W. Van Norden]

  1. Taylor, Philip said,

    July 27, 2023 @ 11:46 am

    Ignoring (for now) why Mr de Santis believes that Mandarin has 37 different pronouns, what is the background to the story that leads him to believe that American children will be required to speak Mandarin in the future ?

