When I entered the Airbnb where I'm now staying, one of the first things that caught my attention was the following utensil:

There were many puzzling aspects to this device. First of all, I couldn't tell whether it was an oil separator or an oil cooker, or both. Second, I wasn't sure what the primary language of the writing was, Japanese or Chinese — there are elements of both (cf. this recent Language Log post). Couldn't tell where it was made either, China or Japan, I guess more likely the former. Then there was the bizarre English:

REMOVE DIRT AND REMOVE DIRT FROM SCRATCH

COMES WITH A THIN MESH MESH MESH

And mysterious notes like this: WITH THE DISHES

After pondering the last item for quite some time, I decided that this kitchen gadget must be a bonus item that came with a set of dishes (M. mǐn / J. sara 皿). They were probably giving them away because nobody knew what to do with them.

[Thanks to Zihan Guo]

