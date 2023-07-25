Oil separator / cooker
When I entered the Airbnb where I'm now staying, one of the first things that caught my attention was the following utensil:
There were many puzzling aspects to this device. First of all, I couldn't tell whether it was an oil separator or an oil cooker, or both. Second, I wasn't sure what the primary language of the writing was, Japanese or Chinese — there are elements of both (cf. this recent Language Log post). Couldn't tell where it was made either, China or Japan, I guess more likely the former. Then there was the bizarre English:
REMOVE DIRT AND REMOVE DIRT FROM SCRATCH
COMES WITH A THIN MESH MESH MESH
And mysterious notes like this: WITH THE DISHES
After pondering the last item for quite some time, I decided that this kitchen gadget must be a bonus item that came with a set of dishes (M. mǐn / J. sara 皿). They were probably giving them away because nobody knew what to do with them.
[Thanks to Zihan Guo]