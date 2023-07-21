« previous post |

It's already happening.

Of course, we don't want our students to use AI software to help them write their papers, but the fact of the matter is that some of them, especially among those who have poor English writing skills, are already routinely doing so. Their attitude seems to be that they will do the basic research and sketching out of the argument, and then they have AI tools make it sound nice. In some cases, they even ask AI bots to assist them with the data search that goes into their paper.

Some may argue that this is completely unacceptable, that such students should be expelled right away, but where do you draw the line on computer assisted research and writing? Moreover, this is clearly not the same thing as plagiarism, because the individual who is relying on a chatbot to help him or her is not appropriating the intellectual property of another person. He/she is utilizing material that he/she specifically requested a machine to create / produce on his / her behalf and at his / her direction. In other words, the electronic tools are acting as extensions of his / her brain.

I can enjoin the students not to use chatbots to help them write their papers till I'm blue in the face (as my mother used to say) and I surely do that, and they nod in acquiescence. But I can tell from reading their papers that they are fudging and filching. In many instances, I have seen students make phenomenal progress in the quality of their writing (vocabulary, grammar — everything), so much and so quickly that I am stunned. Yet, I know the field well enough that they couldn't have lifted it from something that was already published. Moreover, if they hired someone to write the paper for them, it is highly unlikely that they could have found someone who knows what we have been reading and discussing in class sufficiently well to write the kinds of papers that they turn in.

By no means am I condoning this behavior, but we must face reality (no Realitätsflucht! no fugue!) and come up with practical ways and means to deal with it.

The same thing is happening in language learning. 20 years ago, it would have been considered the worst kind of cheating if a student consulted an electronic aid to help him / her write characters correctly. They were to be produced neural-muscularly by the student him/herself. Yet already at least ten years ago in Singapore schools, students were permitted, even encouraged / required (in some cases), to avail themselves of computers, even on exams. The same is true of many progressive programs in the United States; see, for example, the paper by Theresa Jen and Ping Xu in the bibliography below.

Shall we rewrite the honor codes and rules of conduct of our colleges and universities to state that any use of AI to assist in the writing of one's paper / exam will be grounds for immediate expulsion, the same as with plariarism? But what degree of reliance on AI will be constitute culpability?

It's a brave new world, my friends, and we are already living in it.

A case history

One of the best students I had in my classes during this past academic year (2022-23) has gone overseas to study this summer. To protect her identity and the identity of the school in which she is studying this summer, I have made slight modifications in the following paragraphs.

The dynamite remarks about AI come in the fifth paragraph of this abbreviated version of her report to me.

I really want to share an incident that occurred recently during my XXXXX language and culture classes at YYYYY University in ZZZZZ. The experience left me with mixed feelings, which strengthened the stereotype of "inferiors need to obey superiors" in East Asian cultures.

For each of our XXXXX culture classes, there is a regular assignment: a comment sheet expressing our thoughts and reflections on the class material. Initially, I wrote criticisms and provided explanations that I believed would be helpful. Here are two examples to illustrate my perspective.

During the calligraphy class, I observed that a significant portion (90%?) of the session was devoted to the history of Chinese calligraphy, and only at the end the teacher mentioned a little bit about modern XXXXX calligraphy innovations. I suggested that it would have been beneficial to include more content on XXXXX art history, as it would have aligned better with the theme and objectives of the course.

Similarly, in the XXXXX Pop Culture class, the instructor presented numerous captivating examples to highlight the impact of "odorless" on the global dissemination of XXXXX culture. However, I noticed that she predominantly read from the text and refrained from offering her own insights or addressing questions from the students. I expressed my belief that she could have engaged with the question in terms of the political power of linguistic symbolism.

Then, my comment sheets in both courses were consistently awarded a score of 80, without any accompanying feedback. Reflecting on this and considering the cultural norms in East Asian societies where inferiors are expected to defer to superiors, I began to question whether my criticisms had inadvertently upset my professors, leading them to assign me unideal scores. Out of frustration, I wrote the subsequent comment sheets with the help of Chat GPT (me 50%, Chat GPT 50%). The content of these comment sheets is just summarizing the content of the class as well as some complimentary remarks, which resulted in perfect scores of 100. This situation both angered and amused me, as it seemed to indicate that the comment sheets had lost their intended purpose of facilitating genuine feedback and discouraging critical thinking and creativity.

Bear in mind that, halfway through last semester, when I asked the entire class flat out whether they used DeepL to help them with their translations, they all looked at me with straight faces and said that they did, and they said it in a way that led me to believe that everybody did it as a matter of course in the diverse schools they came from before they were at Penn. Ditto for ChatGPT for assistance in writing papers.

Selected readings

"Spelling bees and character amnesia" (8/7/13) — includes discussion of dictation

Theresa Jen and Ping Xu, "Penless Chinese Character Reproduction", Sino-Platonic Papers, 102 (March, 2000), 15 pages. (free pdf)

"Realitätsflucht" (7/20/23)

Permalink