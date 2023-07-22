« previous post |

Notice in a men's room at Dunhuang, far western Gansu Province:

The sign says:

tiējǐn wénmíng kàojìn fāngbiàn

贴紧文明 靠近方便

"adhere to civilization get close when you urinate"

The authorities are forever enjoining men to stand close to the urinal when they relieve themself, and men are forever standing back several feet so they don't have to endure the stench. A never ending battle, so much so that Xi Jinping has called for a "toilet revolution" (see the last item in the bibliography below).

