Be civilized when you urinate
« previous post |
Notice in a men's room at Dunhuang, far western Gansu Province:
The sign says:
tiējǐn wénmíng kàojìn fāngbiàn
贴紧文明 靠近方便
"adhere to civilization get close when you urinate"
The authorities are forever enjoining men to stand close to the urinal when they relieve themself, and men are forever standing back several feet so they don't have to endure the stench. A never ending battle, so much so that Xi Jinping has called for a "toilet revolution" (see the last item in the bibliography below).
Selected readings
- "Linguistic advice in the lavatory: speaking Mandarin is a great convenience for everyone" (9/11/07)
- "Just the Queen invites irrigation" (4/8/2008) — touches upon the Buddhist Sanskrit origin of the term "convenience" to mean "defecate" or "urinate".
- "Chinese lesson for today" (8/29/10)
- "Next day's Chinese lesson" (8/31/10)
- "Urination is inhuman" (2/6/11)
- "Signs from Kashgar to Delhi" (10/11/13)
- "Greater and lesser conveniences" (6/25/14)
- "Please pee in the pool" (8/4/14)
- "'Please enter your cock after urinating'" (4/9/16)
- "Civilized urinating" (10/31/17)
- "The scatology and physiology of push and pull" (6/26/24)
- "Pull!" (11/11/21) — MUST READ (if you're interested in the subject of the previous post), with a long bibliography
- "Fecal Intensifiers" (3/25/17)
- "Toilet Revolution!!" (11/26/17) — Xi Jinping's pet project
The above is just a small sampling of the scores of Language Log posts on the drama of urination and defecation.