That's what we get when we enter into AI translation software (GT, Baidu, Bing, DeepL) this key term — "双泛" — from this important policy document concerning the goernance of Xinjiang issued by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee of the CCP.

Shuāng 双 is simple: it means "double". Fair enough. But 泛 in this disyllabic expression is notoriously difficult to deal with. It can be pronounced either fàn, in which case it means "to float on water; to drift; to spread out; to be suffused with; to flood; to overflow; superficial; non-specific; extensive; general; pan-; careless; reckless", fěng, in which case it means "to turn over; to topple over; to be destroyed; to be defeated; to fall", or fá, in which case it signifies the sound of water.

From all of these sounds and meanings, we need to focus on fàn ("pan-"), which phonologically has nothing to do with Greek pan- > English pan- (unless you believe in some sort of IE-Sinitic crossover [it's also in Tocharian]).

In the context of the lately much debated CCP document introduced at the outset of this post, what does shuāngfàn 双泛 stand for? To better understand the context, here is the core sentence of the document in which it occurs:

wǒmen yángé luòshí yìshíxíngtài gōngzuò zérènzhì ， duānzhèng lìshǐwénhuà rènzhī ， jiàoyù yǐndǎo gèzúqúnzhòng zhù láo zhōngguóxīn 、 zhōnghuáhún 。 gǒnggù zhuàngdà zhǔliú sīxiǎng yúlùn ， shēnrù jiànxíng shèhuìzhǔyì héxīn jiàzhíguān ， qiánghuà xuānchuán sīxiǎng wénhuājiàoyù zhèndì guǎnlǐ ， jiāqiáng wǎngluò kōngjiān zhìlǐ ，qízhìxiānmíngpīpàn“ shuāng fàn ”cuòwù sīcháo。

我们严格落实意识形态工作责任制，端正历史文化认知，教育引导各族群众铸牢中国心、中华魂。巩固壮大主流思想舆论，深入践行社会主义核心价值观，强化宣传思想文化教育阵地管理，加强网络空间治理，旗帜鲜明批判“双泛”错误思潮。

We strictly implement the ideological work responsibility system, correct historical and cultural cognition, educate and guide the people of all ethnic groups to forge a Chinese heart and a Chinese soul. Consolidate and strengthen the mainstream ideology and public opinion, deeply practice the socialist core values, strengthen the management of propaganda, ideological and cultural education positions, strengthen cyberspace governance, and clearly criticize the "double pan" [VH: –> "double pan-"] erroneous trend of thought.

In this government policy statement, shuāngfàn 双泛 ("double pan-") refers to Pan-Islamism and Pan-Turkism, the twin bugaboos facing the CCP in Eastern Central Asia.

