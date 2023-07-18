« previous post |

"Ben Crump retained by group of Northwestern athletes amidst hazing scandal", WGN News 7/17/2023:

EVANSTON, Ill. — A group of athletes from Northwestern University has retained a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney in the midst of the hazing scandal within the football program.

On Monday morning, Ben Crump along with co-counsel Steven M. Levin of Chicago-based Levin & Perconti announced that they’ve been retained by eight former student-athletes at the school.

In a news release, the lawyers say they were subject to the hazing and are also in conversations with others as well.

The obligatory screenshot:



A few other things in that article suggest rushed composition or careless editing. For example, this sentence seems to have something missing, though it's not clear what:

Crump and Levin say that the players were forced to participate in “humiliating acts and racial bias to punishments that inflicted severe physical discomfort and psychological trauma.”

And the following sentence pretty clearly has a missing "in" between "program" and "which":

On Monday afternoon, Fitzgerald was fired after 17 seasons as the head coach of the program which he was a two-time All-American as a player in the mid-1990s.

FWIW, the cited press release by Levin & Perconti seems to be here.

