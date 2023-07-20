« previous post |

Screenshots from @泰拳刚猛 on Weibo:

The Japanese caption at the top right of the first image reads, "When I was texting with my husband in pseudo-Chinese using only kanji".

You can see that the exchange is completely kanaless, only kanji.

The couple are discussing quotidian affairs. The wife says she wants to make mápó dòufu 麻婆豆腐 ("Pock-marked Old Lady's Beancurd"), but then realizes she doesn't have any tofu at home. Horrors! What to do? The husband valiantly saves the day by saying he'll pick some up at a food shop on the way home. The wife warmly applauds. But then the husband says he'll be delayed getting home because of some leftover business at the office, so he won't be able to bring the tofu in time.

This Japanese couple must be having a lot of weird fun conversing in this whacky way.

I think any couple who are close to each other will naturally develop their own private language.

Incidentally, for what may be one of the best lexical, historical, and gastronomical accounts of mápó dòufu 麻婆豆腐 ("Pock-marked Old Lady's Beancurd") available anywhere, see the first item in the bibliography below.

