« previous post |

I've had two radically divergent experiences with internet advertising. On one hand, certain sites (and email teasers) are suspiciously good at showing me ads related to things I've searched for or even just written about in an email. But on other sites, in contrast, the ads generally show me things that don't fit me at all: jewelry, perfume, women's dresses, industrial hosing, machines for mass-production of paper bags, point-of-sale systems, cosmetics, …

The second kind of sites are mostly magazines, newspapers, scientific journals, etc., and so I figure that those ads are just the same mostly-not-for-me things I might see in old-fashioned paper issues from the same sources. But some of the badly-targeted ads don't fit that narrative either — for example, this one, which has popped up for me, multiple times, in several different on-line publications recently. Here's a sample sighting, with a bit of the (totally irrelevant) textual context:

The t-shirt pictured in the ad reads:

WHITE, STRAIGHT, REPUBLICAN & MALE.

How else can I piss you off today?

This raises the question of what I've done to make some ad-targeting system conclude that I'm interested in buying a t-shirt to Own The Libs in this particular way.

But there's a more interesting question, namely why this particular kind of hostile performative identity has become so popular in American politics.

Expressing identity through clothing has doubtless been a thing ever since clothing existed. And expressions of social identity, in clothing or otherwise, are to some extent exclusionary. Sometimes that inclusion-by-exclusion is explicit — a Philadelphia Eagles cap signals affinity with a local team, while a "Dallas Sucks" cap identifies an Eagles fan by hostile reference to a long-standing rivalry. The anti-Dallas caps are more likely to be seen around the time of Eagles-Cowboys games, but they work for an audience that includes only Eagles fans.

In politics, more and more people apparently agree with the position expressed in Bruce Thornton's 2019 essay, "A Case for Ridicule: Reason is wasted on the unreasonable":

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley told a high school audience that conservatives shouldn't delight in "owning the libs"–that is, triggering a progressive into a hysterical response that you proceed to mock. Instead, we should be persuading them with reasoned argument and "bringing people around to your point of view," Haley said, thus making a convert rather than energizing partisans into clinging even more tightly to their beliefs and voting accordingly.

Having spent more than forty years in universities, the incubators of today's leftist nonsense, I am skeptical about the power of reasoned argument among today's ill-educated students. Most of their teachers, like most progressives, are largely immune to reason, evidence, and coherent argument, little of which makes it into their courses. As the old gag goes, arguing with a leftist is like playing chess with a pigeon: the bird knocks over the pieces, craps on the board, then struts around as if it won the game. Reasoned argument cuts no ice when confronted with the irrational caprices and gratifying passions of human beings.

I have the impression that one aspect of this trend is not politically symmetrical. "Triggering a [political opponent] into a hysterical response that you proceed to mock" seems to be an increasingly common hobby for (some people on) the right-hand side of the political spectrum. On the left, not so much.

For example, an image search for {how else can I offend you today} turns up hundreds of t-shirts and coffee cups, from a wide variety of sources, with a lot of textual and stylistic variety — and all but three or four of them are clearly presenting stereotypical right-wing attitudes aimed at offending stereotypical non-right-wingers.

Though people across the spectrum enjoy mocking their opponents, the mockery from the left is (I think) mainly aimed at providing one-sided amusement for their own side, without any right-wing audience involvement.

This may be because the word (and concept) "triggering" is to some extent associated with a wider range of "snowflake" liberal attitudes.

Still, there are certainly some left-to-right triggering attempts…

Permalink