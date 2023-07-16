Euro-Americans speaking North Korean with native fluency
« previous post |
This short video claims that these two men speak perfect Korean with a Pyeongyang accent.
Comments by Koreanists (whom I asked if this sounds right to them):
Haewon Cho:
Yes they are native North Korean speakers. Amazing!
Bob Ramsey:
Ross King:
Yes.
What is problematic about the clip is that it shows how the ROK Revised Government Romanization is giving rise to bogus pronunciations like "chee-all" for what is romanized as "Cheol" = 철.
These two brothers are occasionally featured in videos showing 'foreigners' speaking fluent Korean, but that too is problematic: Korean is their first language, and they did not learn it as a second/foreign language, the 'hard way'.
Jongseong Park:
"(I) wanted to have a Korean name."
Uri minjok-ŭl chikʼigi wihan haengwiran mal-imnida.
경애하는 김정은 원수님께 충성으로 보답하고
"repay the Dear Marshal Kim Jong Un with loyalty"
To put this in perspective, bear in mind that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Korean-Americans who speak English with native fluency. Nobody makes the slightest fuss over them. There are even thousands of Euro-Americans who learned Korean "the hard way" and speak it with near-native fluency. Mutatis mutandis, the same is true for many other languages.
I used to love to trick Chinese who spoke to me on the phone into thinking that I was actually ethnically Han. It was even more fun to trick them face to face into believing that I was a Uyghur PRC citizen from Artush / Artux Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture in Eastern Central Asia, except that they were skeptical because they said my Mandarin is better (more biāozhǔn 標準 ["standard"]) than that of a Uyghur.
The joy of learning languages!
Selected readings
- "'Communism' in Korean" (7/5/23)
- "In North Korea, it's a dire crime to speak like a South Korean, part 2" (7/3/23)
- "Official Chinglish, with a note on North Korean Juche" (11/22/14)
- "Is Korean diverging into two languages?" (11/6/14)
- "Is there no / any longer a reason / need to learn a foreign language?" (7/14/23)