This short video claims that these two men speak perfect Korean with a Pyeongyang accent.

Comments by Koreanists (whom I asked if this sounds right to them):

Haewon Cho :

Yes they are native North Korean speakers. Amazing!

Bob Ramsey :

What the… Oh, my goodness, yes, they do speak what sounds like "perfect" Korean with a Pyongyang accent! That could only be because they were born and grew up in Pyongyang. Wow. And one of them says he would sacrifice his life for Kim Jong Un… Wow, just wow.

What I wonder about is (1) Just how well do they speak American English? (I notice they didn't try on that clip) and (2) how do they tolerate what must surely be living as "freaks" in a place like North Korea? It's hard for me to imagine the strain it must be to live there, considering the way ordinary, freaked-out North Koreans must surely treat them. Oh, I'm sure they have special privileges and a life of ease, but they couldn't live a normal life among people they could turn to as actual friends of theirs. Whew!

Ross King :

Yes.

What is problematic about the clip is that it shows how the ROK Revised Government Romanization is giving rise to bogus pronunciations like "chee-all" for what is romanized as "Cheol" = 철.



These two brothers are occasionally featured in videos showing 'foreigners' speaking fluent Korean, but that too is problematic: Korean is their first language, and they did not learn it as a second/foreign language, the 'hard way'.

Jongseong Park :

They certainly sound completely native to me. However, I can't really judge their accents due to my limited exposure to authentic Pyongyang speech. They certainly sound very much like media portrayals of North Korean accents in the South, although I suspect a lot of this is faked by South Korean actors doing stage accents so it's not a good basis for me to judge.

When written down, what they say is indistinguishable from standard Korean as used in the South:

조선 이름을 가지고 싶었습니다.

Chosŏn irŭm-ŭl kajigo sipʼŏssŭmnida.

"(I) wanted to have a Korean name."

우리 민족을 지키기 위한 행위란 말입니다.

Uri minjok-ŭl chikʼigi wihan haengwiran mal-imnida.

"It is an act to protect our (ethnic) nation."



경애하는 김정은 원수님께 충성으로 보답하고

Kyŏngae-hanŭn Kim Chŏngŭn wŏnsunim-kke chʼungsŏng-ŭro podap-hago

"repay the Dear Marshal Kim Jong Un with loyalty"

최고사령관 동지를 목숨 바쳐서 사수하고

Chʼoego Saryŏnggwan Tongji-rŭl moksum pachʼyŏsŏ sasu-hago

"give our lives to defend Comrade Commander-in-Chief"

I used South Korean standard orthography here, but apart from differences in spacing (in North Korea, they would write 김정은원수님께 and 최고사령관동지를 without spaces, for instance), these would be written identically in the North as far as I'm aware. They are not using any noticeable Northwestern dialect features (to which dialect region Pyongyang belongs) such as the verb endings -습네다 -sŭmneda, -입네다 -imneda for standard -습니다 -sŭmnida, -입니다 -imnida.

So the difference is purely one of accent, mainly in intonation.

To put this in perspective, bear in mind that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Korean-Americans who speak English with native fluency. Nobody makes the slightest fuss over them. There are even thousands of Euro-Americans who learned Korean "the hard way" and speak it with near-native fluency. Mutatis mutandis, the same is true for many other languages.

I used to love to trick Chinese who spoke to me on the phone into thinking that I was actually ethnically Han. It was even more fun to trick them face to face into believing that I was a Uyghur PRC citizen from Artush / Artux Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture in Eastern Central Asia, except that they were skeptical because they said my Mandarin is better (more biāozhǔn 標準 ["standard"]) than that of a Uyghur.

The joy of learning languages!

