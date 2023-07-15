« previous post |

Today's SMBC starts like this:





The final panel:



The aftercomic:

Pamela Samuelson, "Generative AI meets copyright", Science 7/12/2023

Dan Milmo, "Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta claiming AI training infringed copyright", The Guardian 7/10/2023

Current U.S. Copyright protection for text now applies to works published since January 1, 1928. The situation in the rest of the world is complicated.

It's worth noting that Wikipedia, along with some other recent work used by current Stochastic Parrots, is available under a "share-alike" license that allows free use:

You are free to:

Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format

Adapt — remix, transform, and build upon the material for any purpose, even commercially.

but also requires that:

If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.

It's unclear, at least to me, whether a Large Language Model trained on a given text is thereby a "derived work" in the legal sense.

