Richard Adams and Subrey Allegretti, "Sunak to force English universities to cap numbers of students on ‘low-value’ degrees", The Guardian 7/14/2023:

Rishi Sunak will force universities to limit the number of students taking “low-value” degrees in England, a measure which is most likely to hit working class and black, Asian and minority ethnic applicants.

Courses will be capped that do not have a high proportion of graduates getting a professional job, going into postgraduate study or starting a business, the prime minister will announce on Monday. […]

The numbers cap is unlikely to affect the bulk of courses offered by Oxbridge or Russell Group universities, whose students tend to go on to “highly skilled” jobs requiring a degree and above-average earnings.

The intended meaning is clear, but Philip Taylor, who sent in the link, suggests there's something off about the phrase "requiring a degree and above-average earnings". And I agree.

But the cited jobs do plausibly require a degree, if only as a condition of hiring. And perhaps they also in some sense require above-average earnings, for reasons of supply and demand. So what's the problem?

It seems to be a question of who or what is requiring what from whom. The employers are the ones requiring a degree — they would probably be happy to pay below-average salaries. And the employees are the ones requiring higher salaries — they would probably be happy to take the jobs without bothering with the degree. (Though there are other reasons to spend time in academia…) The jobs themselves don't really require either degrees or earnings levels, though by hypothesis they're associated with both.

At least, that's the best analysis I can offer on the spot — commenters may have better ideas. Someone may also be able to provide a term for semantic-role confusion of this kind, whether or not it's the source of the problem in this particular phrase.

Note — Americans may not be familiar with the the "Russell Group", which Wikipedia explains "is a self-selected association of twenty-four public research universities in the United Kingdom".

Since Sunak is prime minister of the UK, I also wonder whether the proposed rules only apply to institutions in England, not those in other UK countries. Perhaps it's because of country-specific regulation of education? If so, why not make analogous proposals for other UK regulatory bodies?

Update — Jarek Weckwerth's analysis seems correct. The writers intended "above-average earnings" to be the complement of "(go on) to", not "requiring":

whose students tend to go on to

[[“highly skilled” jobs requiring a degree] and [above-average earnings]]

