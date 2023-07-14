« previous post |

The following article is presented in typical New Yorker cartoon style, but I've retyped the text so that it will take up less space, allowing me to expatiate on the origin and meaning of the key phrase in the title.

Pardon My French: A Guide to French Colloquialisms

A visual "guide" to speaking and thinking like a French person

By Zoé Albert, New Yorker (July 14, 2023)

First the colloquial expression in French, then a literal word for word translation, then the idiomatic meaning:

tomber dans les pommes

"to fall in the apples"

to faint

raconter des salades

"to tell salads"

to lie through one's teeth

se rincer l'oeil

"ro rinse one's eye"

to check someone out

avoir un coeur d'artichaut

"to have an artichoke heart"

to fall in love too easily

péter plus haut que son cul

"to fart higher than one's ass"

to be pretentious

tenir la chandelle

"to hold the candle"

to be a third wheel

cf. Mandarin diàndēngpào 電燈泡 ("light bulb")

se prendre un râteau

"to take a rake"

to get blown off

faire la grasse matinée

"to have a greasy morning"

to sleep in

cf. Mandarin shuìlǎnjiào 睡懶覺 ("to sleep lazily / idly / indolently / languidly / slothfully / sluggishly")

If they still don't make sense with the literal and idiomatic translations, by all means check out the drawings, but sometimes even they don't help. In that case, you'll just have to accept them on faith.

So where does the English language phrase "pardon my French" come from, and do they say something like that in French?

We say this in English to pass off profanity or (intentional) gaucherie (N.B.) as coming from French.

The phrase is uttered in an attempt to excuse the user of profanity, swearing, or curses in the presence of those offended by it, under the pretense of the words being part of a foreign language.

At least one source suggests that the phrase "derives from a literal usage of the exclamation. In the 19th century, when English people used French expressions in conversation they often apologized for it – presumably because many of their listeners (then as now) wouldn't be familiar with the language". The definition cites an example from The Lady's Magazine, 1830:

Bless me, how fat you are grown! – absolutely as round as a ball: – you will soon be as embonpoint (excuse my French) as your poor dear father, the major.

(source)

And what does "embonpoint" mean?

Embonpoint is most often used to describe people of heavy, but not unattractive, girth. It derives from "en bon point," a phrase from Middle French that means "in good condition." The word was first used as a noun in English in the 17th century. It has subsequently appeared in works by Charlotte Brontë ("a form decidedly inclined to embonpoint" – Shirley), James Fenimore Cooper ("an embonpoint that was just sufficient to distinguish her from most of her companions" – Home as Found), and George Eliot ("as erect in her comely embonpoint as a statue of Ceres" – Adam Bede), among others.

(Merriam-Webster)

Embonpoint is a fancy way to talk about someone's curvy or plump figure. Embonpoint, pronounced "ahm-bohn-PWAH," is, you guessed it, French in origin. It comes from the phrase "en bon point," which literally means "in good shape."

Embonpoint is generally a compliment, not a criticism — it doesn't mean overweight or fat. You can use embonpoint as a noun or as an adjective: "Your embonpoint friend looks wonderfully curvy in her new dress." Although this word is usually used to describe bodies, the Romantic poet John Keats takes some poetic license when he describes eating a nectarine: “It went down soft, pulpy, slushy, oozy — all its delicious embonpoint melted down my throat like a large beatified Strawberry.”

(vocabulary.com)

How one gets from "in good point" to "in good shape / condition" and from that to "buxom; voluptuous", etc. is not altogether clear to me, but I suppose that's just the way idioms work, n'est-ce pas?

