« previous post |

Or, to put it another way, in the words of Douglas Hofstadter,

Learn a Foreign Language Before It’s Too Late

AI translators may seem wondrous but they also erode a major part of what it is to be human.

The Atlantic (7/13/23)

Hofstadter recounts how he spent years of painstaking, hard labor learning more than half a dozen foreign languages, though he never came close to mastering any of them except French and Italian.

But today we have Google Translate. Today we have DeepL. Today we have ChatGPT—and so on. There’s no need for me to list all the powerful technologies that allow anyone today—a monolingual American, say, who has never devoted a single moment to learning, say, Chinese—to write fluent passages in Chinese. Today it’s a piece of cake to send an email in a tongue you don’t know a word of. You just click on “Translate” and presto! There it is! Or at least, there it is, in a certain sense. Assuming that there are no egregious translational blunders (which there often still are), what you are sending off is slick but soulless text.

When we resort to the wonders of AI to read and write foreign languages for us, what are we losing?

For me, using language is the very essence of being human. When I speak, I am communicating not only facts, but a way of being. Through my word choices and subtle intonations and tiny hesitations and droll puns and dumb errors (and so on), I am revealing who I am. I am not a persona, but a person.

Today, though, it strikes me as possible—in fact, quite likely—that humans are collectively going to knuckle under and throw in the towel as far as foreign languages are concerned. Are we language users going to obsequiously hand over all engagement with other tongues to chatbots? Will young people in the coming decades share my youthful ardent desire to tackle towering linguistic Everests demanding long years of dedication? Or will they opt for the helicopter/chatbot pathway, preferring their linguistic lives to be struggle-free? If everything we might ever wish for is just handed to us gratis on a silver platter, then what, I wonder, is the purpose of living?

As my friend David Moser [VHM: my friend too} put it, what may soon go down the drain forever, thanks to these new AI technologies, is the precious gift that one can gain only by immersing oneself deeply in another culture and thereby acquiring an entirely new set of ways of looking at the world. It’s a gift that can’t help but turn any human being into a far richer and broader one. But David fears that it may soon become as rare as hen’s teeth. And, I might add, David knows perfectly whereof he speaks, because in his 30s he recklessly threw himself into the bustling, boiling cauldron of China and its mysterious languages, and after long years of tenaciously clambering up its nearly vertical slopes (sorry for the mixed metaphor!), he emerged as a marvelously fluent speaker of Chinese, able to come out with breathtakingly witty puns on the fly and to do stand-up comedy on national television, not to mention hosting his own weekly TV show, in Chinese, about little-known facets of Beijing.

To Mo Dawei, as David is known in China, it’s incredibly depressing to contemplate the profound impoverishment of people’s mental and emotional lives that is looming just around every corner of the globe, thanks to the slick seductiveness of AI translation apps, insidiously creeping their way into ordinary people’s lives and sapping their desire to make other tongues their own.

To the thoughts of Hofstadter and Moser, permit me to add a few of my own.

First of all, there are some things I can say in certain languages that I cannot say in others. For example, in Nepali, I love to say "Bāphre bāph!" Ditto for "Wah!" in Cantonese. And how about "Schmetterling"? Nearly all languages must have a word for "butterfly", but the German one is "something else", eh? And on and on and on. This is why I often think in multiple languages to call up the exact images and feelings I want to express.

Next, learning different languages opens up whole realms of intellection that theretofore I didn't even know existed.

The sounds, man, the sounds. Like "shǎbùlèngdēngde" for "daft" in Mandarin.

For me, learning languages is not drudgery, it's fun. I think a large part of that is the methods I use: don't memorize (sǐbèi 死背) vocabulary, grammar, paradigms, or anything else. Absorb the language through immersion and use. Expose yourself to as much of the real language as you can get access to. Read, read, read. Listen, listen, listen.

This is why, as I travel around the world, I meet young people whose English is astonishingly good and natural, say, in the middle of Kazakhstan — even though they've never been abroad. When I ask them how they do it, they tell me they watch TV shows and films, listen to popular music, read anime, and so forth.

Finally, I'll conclude by saying a few words about the Middlebury way of learning languages.

Total immersion.

Strict language pledge for the whole summer.

The students enrolled in the Middlebury summer sessions make quantum leaps in their command of whatever language they are learning: Abenaki, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish.

I jumped from 1st year to 4th year Chinese back in 1968 when I was a summer student at Middlebury. In the summer of 1972, I was the"bilingual secretary" of the Chinese School, because they needed someone like me to communicate with "the outside world".

If you ever get a chance, go there yourself and get really good at whatever language you're really interested in. You won't regret it. But you have to have the time to set aside two months some summer. Do nothing but learn a language.

A final, final word, suitable for the overall theme of this post. I have a friend who is enrolled in the 2nd year level of the German School this summer. Of course, she has taken the language pledge, so she won't communicate in any language other than German while she is at Middlebury. She writes to me in flawless, flowing, idiomatic German, all coming out of her own brain. My German is good enough that I can understand 95% of what she writes on the first pass and can pick up the rest with the aid of a dictionary. When I write back, I make a rough draft with the aid of AI, then revise it according to my own taste. The problem is that I can't get the Du and Sie forms right. Gender, tenses, mood, etc. are all problematic. It's like when I speak Russian: my Russian friends call it "grammarless Russian", and I'm content with that, so long as I get my ideas across. I used to score high on "communicative competence" tests in many languages that I didn't know very well by traditional standards because I was clever at devising makeshift means for conveying what it was that I wanted to say.

Be bold, be brave. Just do it.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

Permalink