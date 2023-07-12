« previous post |

They were already talking about this when I was in Kazakhstan twenty years ago.

The ABC of alphabet reform in Kazakhstan



Moving from Cyrillic-based to modified Latin script will distance the central Asian state symbolically from Russia

By Tony Barber, Financial Times (7/3/23)

It took only a few hours after my arrival in Astana, Kazakhstan’s futuristic capital, to appreciate the immense changes since my first visit to the country 36 years ago. Most obviously, Kazakhstan was no longer the drab central Asian outpost of a drab communist empire ruled from Moscow. But what caught my eye most was the young man with one word on his T-shirt: “Qazaqstan.”

How to spell the country’s name, and which alphabet to use for the Kazakh language, are questions of the highest political sensitivity. Cautiously, the government is preparing to replace the Cyrillic-based alphabet used for Kazakh since Joseph Stalin’s dictatorship with a modified Latin alphabet. Some Kazakhs already spell their country’s name as they would like it in Latin script — Qazaqstan.

The new alphabet is still under discussion, and the switch is unlikely to be fully in place until the 2030s. But the symbolism of the reform is clear. The Cyrillic script derives from Russian and is a reminder of Kazakhstan’s long, sometimes horrifically violent history under Soviet rule. The Latin script will place Kazakhstan alongside western countries, not to mention other Turkic-language states that have adopted that alphabet.

Some Kazakhs would like the reform to proceed faster. Qazaqshajaz (“Write in Kazakh”), an online movement, puts pressure on companies that use only Russian on social networks to post the same content in Kazakh. But the authorities are taking their time. “The use of Kazakh is increasing every year. So there is no reason to worry,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said last year.

Tearing oneself away from the apron strings of мать Россия will not be so easy as one might have thought.

