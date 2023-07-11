« previous post |

I am prone / prey to earworms. Sometimes when I'm seriously affected / infected by one, it takes me weeks to get rid of the scourge, and I have to resort to all sorts of devices and deceptions to disinfect them from the space between my ears and the auditory cortex inside the lateral sulcus of the temporal lobe). (N.B.: I realize that there is at least one person on this list who detests slashes, but I find them useful for conveying a range of related meanings, among many other applications).

Unfortunately, in certain cases all it takes is to hear the name of or a line from an infectious song to trigger the ear worm, e.g., "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club (for about the first hundred times I heard this song, I thought Boy George was saying "cama-cama-cama chameleon" and I had no idea what it meant [I thought it was just ladi-ladi-ladi-da sounds like Janis Joplin in "Me and Bobby McGee"] (uh-oh, just entered a danger zone by saying that). And now practically every time I turn on the radio, I hear Taylor Swift's "Karma", so I quickly get into double earworm territory.

Yesterday I was on a long trip in my Tacoma (usually I just say "in Tacoma", omitting the possessive), letting context clarify that it is my Toyota truck, not the city in Washington State. I heard "Stayin' Alive" (1977) by the Bee Gees come on. Catchy. I was mesmerized by their uncannily close harmony, rich, sustained chords, and high male voices (falsetto? soprano?).

I made a mental note to myself: These guys sound unreal. Wonder what they look like, what's their background? When I get back home, I want to google them to see who they are, how they can create such distinctive music.

There must be dozens of video versions of "Stayin' Alive", but this one will do to give an idea of their physical presence and awesome musical skills:

I also read their bios, how they were born on the Isle of Man to English parents, lived in Chorlton, Manchester, moved to Australia for awhile, then came back to England. For such a monumentally talented and successful group. their improbable beginnings only add to the mystique.

So all I'm hearing now are these melodic lines (in close harmony and sustained chords to a loopy, disco beat):

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk

I'm a woman's man, no time to talk

Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around

Since I was born

And now it's alright, it's okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The New York Times' effect on man Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'

And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive

Oh, when you walk Well now, I get low and I get high

And if I can't get either, I really try

Got the wings of Heaven on my shoes

I'm a dancin' man and I just can't lose

You know it's alright, it's okay

I'll live to see another day

We can try to understand

The New York Times' effect on man Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'

And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive (oh)

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive (oh) Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk

I'm a woman's man, no time to talk

Music loud and women warm

I've been kicked around since I was born

And now it's all right, it's okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The New York Times' effect on man Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'

And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive (hey) Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah (ah, ah, ah)

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah (ah, ah, ah, ay)

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah (oh)

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive

Let me think about karma for a while. Incredible video. No Taylor Swift in it.

But I fancy that those radiating, sparkling, glittering lines are her pupils. Viewing the galaxies, the universe.

And the lyrics will blow your mind. Check 'em out:

You're talking shit for the hell of it

Addicted to betrayal, but you're relevant

You're terrified to look down

'Cause if you dare, you'll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It's coming back around And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn't know what I mean 'Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that Spider-boy, king of thieves

Weave your little webs of opacity

My pennies made your crown

Trick me once, trick me twice

Don't you know that cash ain't the only price?

It's coming back around And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn't know what I mean 'Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here

(I'm still, I'm still here) 'Cause karma is the thunder

Rattling your ground

Karma's on your scent like a bounty hunter

Karma's gonna track you down

Step by step from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit

Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me 'Cause karma is my boyfriend (karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (weekend)

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that Karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god Karma's a relaxing thought

Karma's a relaxing thought.

Karma's a relaxing

Karma's a

Karma's

Karma

{{{Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon}}}

