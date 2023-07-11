The etiology of a self-inflicted earworm

I am prone / prey to earworms.  Sometimes when I'm seriously affected / infected by one, it takes me weeks to get rid of the scourge, and I have to resort to all sorts of devices and deceptions to disinfect them from the space between my ears and the auditory cortex inside the lateral sulcus of the temporal lobe).  (N.B.:  I realize that there is at least one person on this list who detests slashes, but I find them useful for conveying a range of related meanings, among many other applications). 

Unfortunately, in certain cases all it takes is to hear the name of or a line from an infectious song to trigger the ear worm, e.g., "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club (for about the first hundred times I heard this song, I thought Boy George was saying "cama-cama-cama chameleon" and I had no idea what it meant [I thought it was just ladi-ladi-ladi-da sounds like Janis Joplin in "Me and Bobby McGee"] (uh-oh, just entered a danger zone by saying that).  And now practically every time I turn on the radio, I hear Taylor Swift's "Karma", so I quickly get into double earworm territory.

Yesterday I was on a long trip in my Tacoma (usually I just say "in Tacoma", omitting the possessive), letting context clarify that it is my Toyota truck, not the city in Washington State.  I heard "Stayin' Alive" (1977) by the Bee Gees come on.  Catchy.  I was mesmerized by their uncannily close harmony, rich, sustained chords, and high male voices (falsetto? soprano?).

I made a mental note to myself:  These guys sound unreal.  Wonder what they look like, what's their background?  When I get back home, I want to google them to see who they are, how they can create such distinctive music.

There must be dozens of video versions of "Stayin' Alive", but this one will do to give an idea of their physical presence and awesome musical skills:

I also read their bios, how they were born on the Isle of Man to English parents, lived in Chorlton, Manchester, moved to Australia for awhile, then came back to England.  For such a monumentally talented and successful group. their improbable beginnings only add to the mystique.

So all I'm hearing now are these melodic lines (in close harmony and sustained chords to a loopy, disco beat):

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walkI'm a woman's man, no time to talkMusic loud and women warm, I've been kicked aroundSince I was bornAnd now it's alright, it's okayAnd you may look the other wayWe can try to understandThe New York Times' effect on man
 
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a motherYou're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveFeel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'And we're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveAh, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' aliveAh, ha, ha, ha, stayin' aliveOh, when you walk
 
Well now, I get low and I get highAnd if I can't get either, I really tryGot the wings of Heaven on my shoesI'm a dancin' man and I just can't loseYou know it's alright, it's okayI'll live to see another dayWe can try to understandThe New York Times' effect on man
 
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a motherYou're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveFeel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'And we're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveAh, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive (oh)Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive (oh)
 
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help meSomebody help me, yeahLife goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah I'm stayin' alive
 
Well, you can tell by the way I use my walkI'm a woman's man, no time to talkMusic loud and women warmI've been kicked around since I was bornAnd now it's all right, it's okayAnd you may look the other wayWe can try to understandThe New York Times' effect on man
 
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a motherYou're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveFeel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'And we're stayin' alive, stayin' aliveAh, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' aliveAh, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive (hey)
 
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help meSomebody help me, yeahLife goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeahI'm stayin' alive
 
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help meSomebody help me, yeah (ah, ah, ah)Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeahI'm stayin' alive
 
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help meSomebody help me, yeah (ah, ah, ah, ay)Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeahI'm stayin' alive
 
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help meSomebody help me, yeah (oh)Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeahI'm stayin' alive
 
Let me think about karma for a while. Incredible video.  No Taylor Swift in it.

But I fancy that those radiating, sparkling, glittering lines are her pupils.  Viewing the galaxies, the universe.

And the lyrics will blow your mind.  Check 'em out:

You're talking shit for the hell of itAddicted to betrayal, but you're relevantYou're terrified to look down'Cause if you dare, you'll see the glareOf everyone you burned just to get thereIt's coming back around
 
And I keep my side of the street cleanYou wouldn't know what I mean
 
'Cause karma is my boyfriendKarma is a godKarma is the breeze in my hair on the weekendKarma's a relaxing thoughtAren't you envious that for you it's not?Sweet like honey, karma is a catPurring in my lap 'cause it loves meFlexing like a goddamn acrobatMe and karma vibe like that
 
Spider-boy, king of thievesWeave your little webs of opacityMy pennies made your crownTrick me once, trick me twiceDon't you know that cash ain't the only price?It's coming back around
 
And I keep my side of the street cleanYou wouldn't know what I mean
 
'Cause karma is my boyfriendKarma is a godKarma is the breeze in my hair on the weekendKarma's a relaxing thoughtAren't you envious that for you it's not?Sweet like honey, karma is a catPurring in my lap 'cause it loves meFlexing like a goddamn acrobatMe and karma vibe like that
 
Ask me what I learned from all those yearsAsk me what I earned from all those tearsAsk me why so many fade, but I'm still here(I'm still, I'm still here)
 
'Cause karma is the thunderRattling your groundKarma's on your scent like a bounty hunterKarma's gonna track you downStep by step from town to townSweet like justice, karma is a queenKarma takes all my friends to the summitKarma is the guy on the screenComing straight home to me
 
'Cause karma is my boyfriend (karma is my boyfriend)Karma is a godKarma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (weekend)Karma's a relaxing thoughtAren't you envious that for you it's not?Sweet like honey, karma is a catPurring in my lap 'cause it loves meFlexing like a goddamn acrobatMe and karma vibe like that
 
Karma is my boyfriendKarma is a god
 
Karma's a relaxing thought
 
Karma's a relaxing thought.

Karma's a relaxing

Karma's a

Karma's

Karma

 

{{{Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon}}}

 

Selected readings

  1. cameron said,

    July 11, 2023 @ 1:25 pm

    I've never really given any attention to the lyrics to Stayin' Alive. I note that the line in the chorus has "Times" capitalized, as if "New York Times" refers to the newspaper. Other sources I find online have it the same way. I find it hard to believe that that line is really meant as a reference to the Gray Lady, but maybe it is . . .

  2. GeorgeW said,

    July 11, 2023 @ 1:51 pm

    @Cameron: Apparently the editors of the "Grey Lady" thought the reference was to them: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/11/29/opinion/29sun3.html

  3. Dan Romer said,

    July 11, 2023 @ 2:05 pm

    thanks for this, Victor! A nice thought for the afternoon and a great intro to Taylor!

  4. Chris Barts said,

    July 11, 2023 @ 2:53 pm

    A truly interesting phenomena.

    (Doo – Dooo – Doo – Doo – Doo)

