I am prone / prey to earworms. Sometimes when I'm seriously affected / infected by one, it takes me weeks to get rid of the scourge, and I have to resort to all sorts of devices and deceptions to disinfect them from the space between my ears and the auditory cortex inside the lateral sulcus of the temporal lobe). (N.B.: I realize that there is at least one person on this list who detests slashes, but I find them useful for conveying a range of related meanings, among many other applications).
Unfortunately, in certain cases all it takes is to hear the name of or a line from an infectious song to trigger the ear worm, e.g., "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club (for about the first hundred times I heard this song, I thought Boy George was saying "cama-cama-cama chameleon" and I had no idea what it meant [I thought it was just ladi-ladi-ladi-da sounds like Janis Joplin in "Me and Bobby McGee"] (uh-oh, just entered a danger zone by saying that). And now practically every time I turn on the radio, I hear Taylor Swift's "Karma", so I quickly get into double earworm territory.
Yesterday I was on a long trip in my Tacoma (usually I just say "in Tacoma", omitting the possessive), letting context clarify that it is my Toyota truck, not the city in Washington State. I heard "Stayin' Alive" (1977) by the Bee Gees come on. Catchy. I was mesmerized by their uncannily close harmony, rich, sustained chords, and high male voices (falsetto? soprano?).
I made a mental note to myself: These guys sound unreal. Wonder what they look like, what's their background? When I get back home, I want to google them to see who they are, how they can create such distinctive music.
There must be dozens of video versions of "Stayin' Alive", but this one will do to give an idea of their physical presence and awesome musical skills:
I also read their bios, how they were born on the Isle of Man to English parents, lived in Chorlton, Manchester, moved to Australia for awhile, then came back to England. For such a monumentally talented and successful group. their improbable beginnings only add to the mystique.
So all I'm hearing now are these melodic lines (in close harmony and sustained chords to a loopy, disco beat):
Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man, no time to talk Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around Since I was born And now it's alright, it's okay And you may look the other way We can try to understand The New York Times' effect on man
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin' And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive Oh, when you walk
Well now, I get low and I get high And if I can't get either, I really try Got the wings of Heaven on my shoes I'm a dancin' man and I just can't lose You know it's alright, it's okay I'll live to see another day We can try to understand The New York Times' effect on man
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin' And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive (oh) Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive (oh)
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me Somebody help me, yeah Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah I'm stayin' alive
Let me think about karma for a while. Incredible video. No Taylor Swift in it.
But I fancy that those radiating, sparkling, glittering lines are her pupils. Viewing the galaxies, the universe.
And the lyrics will blow your mind. Check 'em out:
You're talking shit for the hell of it Addicted to betrayal, but you're relevant You're terrified to look down 'Cause if you dare, you'll see the glare Of everyone you burned just to get there It's coming back around
And I keep my side of the street clean You wouldn't know what I mean
'Cause karma is my boyfriend Karma is a god Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend Karma's a relaxing thought Aren't you envious that for you it's not? Sweet like honey, karma is a cat Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me Flexing like a goddamn acrobat Me and karma vibe like that
Spider-boy, king of thieves Weave your little webs of opacity My pennies made your crown Trick me once, trick me twice Don't you know that cash ain't the only price? It's coming back around
Ask me what I learned from all those years Ask me what I earned from all those tears Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here (I'm still, I'm still here)
'Cause karma is the thunder Rattling your ground Karma's on your scent like a bounty hunter Karma's gonna track you down Step by step from town to town Sweet like justice, karma is a queen Karma takes all my friends to the summit Karma is the guy on the screen Coming straight home to me
'Cause karma is my boyfriend (karma is my boyfriend) Karma is a god Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (weekend) Karma's a relaxing thought Aren't you envious that for you it's not? Sweet like honey, karma is a cat Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me Flexing like a goddamn acrobat Me and karma vibe like that
I've never really given any attention to the lyrics to Stayin' Alive. I note that the line in the chorus has "Times" capitalized, as if "New York Times" refers to the newspaper. Other sources I find online have it the same way. I find it hard to believe that that line is really meant as a reference to the Gray Lady, but maybe it is . . .
cameron said,
July 11, 2023 @ 1:25 pm
GeorgeW said,
July 11, 2023 @ 1:51 pm
@Cameron: Apparently the editors of the "Grey Lady" thought the reference was to them: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/11/29/opinion/29sun3.html
Dan Romer said,
July 11, 2023 @ 2:05 pm
thanks for this, Victor! A nice thought for the afternoon and a great intro to Taylor!
Chris Barts said,
July 11, 2023 @ 2:53 pm
A truly interesting phenomena.
