Dunhuang (see here and here) is turning out to be a Chinglish goldmine. Maybe that's because it's so far out in the remote, desolate, desert northwest.

The Chinese label says:

hóngdòu xiǎo ruǎnbāo

紅豆小軟包

"red bean small soft bun"

The printing is nice.

