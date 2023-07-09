« previous post |

We've had extensive discussions about the Old Sinitic reconstruction of the Sinitic word for "wheat". Although we've been circling around it for quite some time now, we haven't yet nailed it down securely, but we're close. While we're still occupied with "wheat", Martin Schwartz sends in this terse, seemingly cryptic, but extremely interesting information about words for rice:

Sorry I can't help by citing the reconstruction I saw in Boodberg

which looked like it was compatible with PIIr. *wrinźh.

(6/13/23)

Before digging into the implications of PIIr. *wrinźh for our ongoing quest to find archeolinguistic links between eastern and western Eurasia, I'd like to say a few words about Peter Alexis Boodberg (1903-1972), whose hallowed name has come up several times on Language Log (see here and here [vigorous discussion in the comments]).

Sinology has more than its share of eccentric geniuses (see E. Bruce Brooks, "Sinological Profiles", for a couple dozen), and Boodberg certainly was one of them. A professor at Berkeley, he had a colorful, eventful past stretching back to 13th c. Baltic German nobility (and before that to the city of Mainz in 1003) and birth in Vladivostok to a father who was a baron and the commanding general of the Russian forces there. Boodberg had a fecund mind (and fertile imagination!). I find some of his insights to possess great explanatory power, while others are quirky and quixotic: his ideas about dimidiation, where a phonologically complex syllable could be split into two Sinitic morphosyllables, to me, at least, belong in the former category, while his notion that Sinitic etymons could be systematically compared to Latinate roots falls in the latter category.

If you are interested in learning more about Boodberg's scholarship, try to find his self-printed Cedules from a Berkeley Workshop in Asiatic Philology. For easier access to the products of Boodberg's scintillating mind, turn to the following two works:

Cohen, Alvin P., ed. (1979). Selected Works of Peter A. Boodberg. Berkeley: University of California Press.

Honey, David B. (2001). Incense at the Altar: Pioneering Sinologists and the Development of Classical Chinese Philology. American Oriental Series. Vol. 86. New Haven, Connecticut: American Oriental Society.

Boodberg's own single most famous work is arguably this 1937 publication:

"Some Proleptical Remarks on the Evolution of Archaic Chinese". Harvard Journal of Asiatic Studies. 2.3-4: 329–72. doi:10.2307/2717943. JSTOR 2717943.

Martin Schwartz received his PhD in Iranian studies from Berkeley in 1967 while Boodberg was still teaching and had numerous conversations with him, so is familiar with the latter's Sinological researches and has a good sense of their sources and value. Given that the seemingly cryptic comment above comes from Martin, who is generally skeptical of such things (long distance connections), as we know from his many animadversions on Language Log, we needs must take it seriously.

Apud Martin, we don't know exactly what reconstruction Boodberg envisaged, but we do know for sure that it evoked a resonance with PIIr. *wrinźh in Martin's mind.

Martin says that he knew Boodberg and much enjoyed talking with him.

When I was a grad student at UCB, I noticed he would be speaking at the AOS (?) on Chin. 'being', a topic intellectually sexy for a young man. I took the bus down to the venue, arriving late; outside the bldg

was a gentleman whom I asked if Prof Boodberg was yet to speak; he answered, "I am Boodberg" and offered to drive me back to Bkly. It was a great ride. I would speak to him thereafter whenever I'd see him in the coffee room we had in Dwinelle Hall.

Perhaps he wasn't always right in his speculations, but a wrong from Boodberg was more interesting than a right from less brilliant scholars. I think you'll agree. I was friendly with his student Bill Boltz, too.

I looked again at the comments to LL "Of shumai and Old Sinitic reconstructions"; I now see you cite a "Berkeley colleague" re a Boodberg reconstruction in his Selected Works of 'rice', which colleague thought was compatible with IIr. *wrinżh- . I think the "colleague" was probably

Yours Truly,

Martin

I asked Laurent Sagart, who has worked extensively on Old Sinitic terms for grains, especially possible connections with non-Sinitic languages. He replied:

My current thinking on Sino-Tibetan cereals is summarized in the supplementary to the article "Dated language phylogenies shed light on the ancestry of Sino-Tibetan" published in the PNAS (open access, then), section 5. Here is the link to the supplementary: file:///Users/laurent/Downloads/pnas.1817972116.sapp-1.pdf east Asian level in a book chapter in a volume on the archaeology of SEA, published 2022: I presented my ideas on cereals at the broaderin a book chapter in a volume on the archaeology of SEA, published 2022: https://www.academia.edu/45208849/LANGUAGE_FAMILIES_OF_SOUTHEAST_ASIA You asked about the origins of "the word" for rice in OC. I suppose you mean dào 稻, the modern name of the rice plant, but originally referring to rice grains, with signific mǐ 米 where the modern character has hé 禾. Baxter-Sagart 2014 reconstruct *[l]ˤuʔ. I think this word is part of a root also including yǎo 舀 'to scoop out', and that it originally referred to rice grain in storage, still with the husks on, and ready to be poured into the mortar to be pound in preparation for cooking. There are probable TB cognates: WT blug ‘fill a bowl with rice’ (< m-lug) ; ldug ma 'a scoop', ldug pa 'to pour' (ldug < 'lug) Proto-Tani (Sun) lɯk 'to pour' Chepang (Caughley) hluk- 'pour over, on (in quantity), sluice with water'

I think the PST did not cultivate rice, so there is no PST word for 'rice'. The other modern Chinese words for rice in its various forms: mǐ 米 lì 糲 fàn 飯, etc. are not rice-specific. They apply as well to the millets and are part of the general ST vocabulary of cereal agriculture; the first two have Austronesian cognates.

George van Driem called my attention to these two recent publications by him:

George van Driem. 2017. ‘The domestications and the domesticators of Asian rice’, pp. 183-214 in Martine Robbeets and Alexander Savelyev, eds., Language Dispersal Beyond Farming. Amsterdam: John Benjamins.



George van Driem. 2012. ‘The ethnolinguistic identity of the domesticators of Asian rice’, Comptes Rendus Palévol, 11 (2): 117-132.

Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (University of Hawai'i Press, 2007), has several entries for different types / categories of rice — e.g., bài 粺, dào 稻, mǐ 米, etc. — some of which have areal non-Sinitic comparanda, but none of which sound remotely like IIr. *wrinżh.

Coming at "rice" from the west and the south, we have:

mid-13c., ris, "edible seeds or grains of the rice plant, one of the world's major food grains," from Old French ris, from Italian riso, from Latin oriza, from Greek oryza "rice," via an Indo-Iranian language (compare Pashto vriže, Old Persian brizi), ultimately from Sanskrit vrihi-s "rice."

The Greek word, directly or in indirectly, is the source of the European words for the grain (Welsh reis, German reis, Lithuanian ryžiai, Serbo-Croatian riza, Polish ryż, etc.). Evidence of semi-cultivated rice in Thailand dates to 5,500 years ago; introduced to the Mediterranean by the Arabs, it was introduced 1647 in the Carolinas.

etymonline

From Middle English rys, from Old French ris, from Old Italian riso, risi, from Byzantine Greek ὄρυζα (óruza), from an Eastern Iranian language related to Middle Persian blnj (*brinǰ). Theorized to come to Iranian languages from Sanskrit व्रीहि (vrīhi).

Prior to Sanskrit, it is speculated to be either a borrowing from a Dravidian language (compare Proto-Dravidian *wariñci (“rice”)), thence from Austroasiatic languages such as Proto-Mon-Khmer *sruʔ (“paddy rice”).

Wiktionary

Now that matches with Martin's IIr. *wrinżh.

As for the history of rice cultivation,

The current scientific consensus, based on archaeological and linguistic evidence, is that Oryza sativa rice was first domesticated in the Yangtze River basin in China 13,500 to 8,200 years ago. Cultivation, migration and trade spread rice around the world – first to much of east Asia, and then further abroad, and eventually to the Americas as part of the Columbian exchange. The now less common Oryza glaberrima rice was independently domesticated in Africa around 3,000 years ago. Other wild rice species have also been cultivated in different geographies, such as in the Americas.

Wikipedia

None of the above assembled evidence bodes well for an external (particularly IE) connection of Sinitic words for "rice" at the earliest stages.

Last resort

I keep Boodberg's Selected Works displayed prominently on a shelf in my basement dungeon study. It's approximately 500 pages long and typographically not very friendly, plus it doesn't have an index. So I started to wade / plod through it in search of a word that means "rice" and sounds like *wrinżh.

Page after page. Finally, on p. 372, I found a discussion of nián 年, usually rendered as "year", but which can also signify "harvest". Boodberg seems to reconstruct (based on Karlgren) the Old Sinitic form of nián 年 as *nzien <**znien (with all letters except the last having tiny diacritical marks). The problem with this is that the phonetics do not mesh well with *wrinżh and the semantics indicate "wheat; grain; harvest", not "rice". (Maybe I missed some other cereal word discussed by Boodberg, but this one doesn't appear to work for *wrinżh.)

Glyph origin

In the oracle bone script and early bronze inscriptions, it was originally 秂, an ideogrammic compound (會意) and phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *niːŋ): semantic 禾 (“wheat; grain”) + phonetic 人 (OC *njin, “person”) – a person carrying wheat on his back – harvest.

In bronze inscriptions after the Western Zhou period, a stroke was often added to 人 to give 千 (OC *sn̥ʰiːn), which still acted as a phonetic component, and this form (秊) was inherited by later scripts. The current form is inherited from the clerical script, where libian (隸變) has occurred.

Etymology

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *s-ni(ː)ŋ ~ s-nik (“year”).

Pronunciation

(source for the above four sections)

Summary lesson

Like looking for a grain of rice in a haystack.

Leopard

Prompted by colleagues, at the same time I asked Martin about "rice", I also inquired whether he had any observations concerning "leo_pard_". He replied:

Am I to comment on the leo or the pard?

For 'lion' I had some ideas in my old article "Gathic Compositional History…", which is on my (underrepresentative) page on academia.edu ; the discussion is on pp. 263-5. PLEASE NOTE THAT MY POINT OF DEPARTURE IS WRONG; FOR sarjan- I LATER PROVED THAT THIS IS *sar-jan- "smasher of bonds', AND NOT FROM A ROOT *SARG/J- !!! Also, the Germanic words I treat are from PIE √*sk'elg/g', with palatal k'; I was given no chance to read the proofs of this article. I no longer especially favor e.g. √haiz here. i leave Tocharian lions on whatever they lie on; one could look at DQ Adams 1984 for that, and re lion him more than rely on me. Nor will now enter the second-hand cage containing possible Sinitic connections, which is fraught with fright for me. Off my map; "hic sunt leones".

As for the pard part, I have nothing interesting to say. Surely Greek párdos etc. represent an easterly loan; Proto-Iranian "prdangā- (with syllabic r) regularly gives Sogdian pur∂ang, Pashto pRāng, and Pers. palang. OInd. prdāku- (again with syllabic r) is obviously related. Pard-on my lack of anything new to say. But I have nothing to say on the question which may most interest your readership, the possible relationship(s) between the Iranian, Old Indic, and Chinese 'lion' words. I think Boodberg as well as Henning were interested in this.

Classical Arabic has scores of words for 'lion'–indeed, any truly literate old-school Arab will proudly rattle off at least ten. See David Larsen, Names of the Lion for a poem listing the various names. None is remotely like the ones at question!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Jichang Lulu and Chris Button]

