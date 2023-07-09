« previous post |

More savory Chinglish from Dunhuang:

lāo zhī qiāncéng dù

捞汁千层肚

"thousand-layered tripe scooped from broth"

gàn bàn shùnfēng ěr

干拌顺风耳

"dry mixed clairaudient (pig) ears"

N.B.: When Chinese eat the ears of an animal, it's usually those of pigs. To prettify the pigs' ears, they style them "clairaudient". No mention of chili sauce in the Chinese.

Culinary license.

