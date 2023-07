« previous post |

Sign at Dunhuang, at the western end of the Gansu Corridor in northwestern China, where I did my doctoral research more than half a century ago (there were no signs like this in those days):

The sign says:

qǐng wù xīyān

请勿吸烟

"Please do not smoke"

Easiest Chinglish I ever had to figure out.

Selected readings

Permalink