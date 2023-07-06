Language as a (nonviolent) weapon
From the movie "Jak rozpętałem drugą wojnę światową" (How I Unleashed World War II):
The initial Q&A:
Q: Name und Vorname?
A: Grzegorz Brzęczyszczykiewicz.
Waveform, spectrogram, F0 track:
Just the answer:
"Birthplace" Q&A, at the end of the scene:
Q: Geboren?
A: Chrząszczyżewoszyce, powiat Łękołody.
From the English Wikipedia entry:
In a particularly famous scene, Dolas is questioned by a German-speaking Gestapo officer in Austria and answers that his name is "Grzegorz Brzęczyszczykiewicz"; the officer gets increasingly frustrated trying to write the fictitious Polish name.
…linking to "The 9 Most Unpronounceable Words in Polish".
The full movie (all 3:39:14 of it) seems to be here.
Jarek Weckwerth said,
July 6, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
This, and some of the other words mentioned on the linked page, is not half as bad as you might think. It's the Polish spellings that make them undecipherable for people unfamiliar with the language. OK, the clusters at syllable boundaries may sometimes be a bit of a challenge. But the individual syllables are just fine.
Brzęczyszczykiewicz, when tranlated into the phonemic system of English, would be
bʒen tʃɪʃ tʃɪk je vɪtʃ
The only thing that is a bit of a challenge is the initial cluster. All of the others are perfectly cromulent English sequences.
Ben Chish. Chick Yeah. Vitch.
Add the ʒ in the first syllable and Bob's your uncle. And it's not such a big ask. Bren is quite close. Experiment a little.
Another one that frustrates me to no end is Wrocław. If you can say vroom in English, there's zero difficulty in that one.
Vrots. Waff.