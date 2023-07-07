« previous post |

From the Wall Street Journal

‘The Oldest Book in the World’ Review: Also Sprach Ptahhatp

A set of maxims attributed to an adviser of an Egyptian pharaoh may be the world’s earliest surviving work of philosophy.



By Dominic Green



July 6, 2023 6:20 pm ET

What have we? Philosophy in the Age of the Pyramids? Philosophy before there were Greek philosophers?

Green launches his review:

In 1847 the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris acquired a 16-page scroll from the antiquarian Émile Prisse d’Avennes (1807-1879). He had bought it from one of the local men then excavating a cemetery near a pharaonic temple complex at Thebes in Egypt. The Papyrus Prisse, as it is known, contains the only complete version of a set of philosophical epigrams called “The Teaching of Ptahhatp.” Recognized upon its publication in 1858 as “the oldest book in the world,” the “Teaching” is attributed to a vizier to Izezi, the eighth and penultimate pharaoh of the Old Kingdom’s Fifth Dynasty, who ruled Egypt in the late 25th and early 24th centuries B.C.

Bill Manley, who taught Ancient Egyptian and Coptic languages for decades in British universities, has made a new translation. In “The Oldest Book in the World,” he claims Ptahhatp as the first philosopher, and places the “Teaching” alongside, or rather, long before, “more recent classics” such as Lao-Tzu’s “Tao Te Ching,” Plato’s “Republic,” and the “Meditations” of that latecomer Marcus Aurelius. But then, every writer is a latecomer if Mr. Manley is right.

I'm interested in the text, the nature of the writing, and the language in which it is composed:

At the age of 110, Ptahhatp’s eyesight and hearing are weakening, his bones ache and his nose is blocked. It is time for the “Overseer of the City” to bequeath “historic words” as “a model for the children of responsible people.” Rather than draw hieroglyphs as we might imagine, he writes in “hieratic,” a cursive, joined-up script. He writes from right to left without vowels; Ancient Egyptian, one of whose dialects survives in the liturgy of the Coptic Church, has affinities with Hebrew and Berber.

As a lifelong servant of a god-king, Ptahhatp has developed a certain patience. Experience teaches philosophical self-regulation. Do not tarry with fools or feed the troll: “As your reputation is immaculate, you need not speak.” “No one will be born wise,” so “consult with the simple” as much as the educated: “Wise words are rarer than malachite yet found among the girls at the grindstones.” Remember your table manners, contain your temper and “remove yourself from any misconduct.” Your children are “the outpouring of your spirit,” so don’t “take them for granted.” Gossip is a “ruination from fantasy,” true friendship is the “spirit that brings gladness.”

The founder of my University would be proud to have Penned such deathless maxims. I'm especially pleased with "Do not feed the troll", advice that I have had to remind myself of every day since I began posting on Language Log.

“Ideal is the listening and ideal the speaking of all who have heard what transforms,” Ptahhatp tells us. His goal is merut nefret, which Mr. Manley translates as “wanting wisdom” or “wanting the ideal,” anticipating the literal meaning of “philosophy” in Greek, as well as the metaphysics of Plato’s idealism. Herodotus reported that the Egyptians were “the first of all men on earth” when it came to observing the sun, assembling a divine pantheon, building temples and engraving “figures on stones.” In Mr. Manley’s adroit and pioneering translation, the “Teaching” is philosophy ages before the Greeks had it. “True integrity gets passed on.”

At this juncture, I cannot avoid mentioning Mark Liberman's apt quotation of Plato's argument against the use of written language in education (From Phaedrus, in the voice of Socrates quoting Thamus):

SOCRATES: At the Egyptian city of Naucratis, there was a famous old god, whose name was Theuth; the bird which is called the Ibis is sacred to him, and he was the inventor of many arts, such as arithmetic and calculation and geometry and astronomy and draughts and dice, but his great discovery was the use of letters. Now in those days the god Thamus was the king of the whole country of Egypt; and he dwelt in that great city of Upper Egypt which the Hellenes call Egyptian Thebes, and the god himself is called by them Ammon. To him came Theuth and showed his inventions, desiring that the other Egyptians might be allowed to have the benefit of them; he enumerated them, and Thamus enquired about their several uses, and praised some of them and censured others, as he approved or disapproved of them. It would take a long time to repeat all that Thamus said to Theuth in praise or blame of the various arts. But when they came to letters, This, said Theuth, will make the Egyptians wiser and give them better memories; it is a specific both for the memory and for the wit. Thamus replied: O most ingenious Theuth, the parent or inventor of an art is not always the best judge of the utility or inutility of his own inventions to the users of them. And in this instance, you who are the father of letters, from a paternal love of your own children have been led to attribute to them a quality which they cannot have; for this discovery of yours will create forgetfulness in the learners' souls, because they will not use their memories; they will trust to the external written characters and not remember of themselves. The specific which you have discovered is an aid not to memory, but to reminiscence, and you give your disciples not truth, but only the semblance of truth; they will be hearers of many things and will have learned nothing; they will appear to be omniscient and will generally know nothing; they will be tiresome company, having the show of wisdom without the reality.

PHAEDRUS: Yes, Socrates, you can easily invent tales of Egypt, or of any other country.

SOCRATES: There was a tradition in the temple of Dodona that oaks first gave prophetic utterances. The men of old, unlike in their simplicity to young philosophy, deemed that if they heard the truth even from 'oak or rock,' it was enough for them; whereas you seem to consider not whether a thing is or is not true, but who the speaker is and from what country the tale comes.

PHAEDRUS: I acknowledge the justice of your rebuke; and I think that the Theban is right in his view about letters.

SOCRATES: He would be a very simple person, and quite a stranger to the oracles of Thamus or Ammon, who should leave in writing or receive in writing any art under the idea that the written word would be intelligible or certain; or who deemed that writing was at all better than knowledge and recollection of the same matters?

PHAEDRUS: That is most true.

SOCRATES: I cannot help feeling, Phaedrus, that writing is unfortunately like painting; for the creations of the painter have the attitude of life, and yet if you ask them a question they preserve a solemn silence. And the same may be said of speeches. You would imagine that they had intelligence, but if you want to know anything and put a question to one of them, the speaker always gives one unvarying answer. And when they have been once written down they are tumbled about anywhere among those who may or may not understand them, and know not to whom they should reply, to whom not: and, if they are maltreated or abused, they have no parent to protect them; and they cannot protect or defend themselves.

From "LLMs in education: the historical view" (5/1/23).

