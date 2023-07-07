« previous post |

This picture troubled me:



(source)

It seems that the person at the right side of the photograph is saluting with his left hand. I wondered whether that is permissible in the armed forces?

I asked Captain James Fanell, a retired high-ranking naval officer in the Pacific Fleet, how to explain the saluting behavior of this sailor. His reply:

There is only one person who is authorized to salute with their left hand, the boatswain.

While the Bos’n pipes aboard senior officers and dignitaries with his/her right hand they can render honors (saluting) with their left hand.

Notes:

I. The person being welcomed onboard is U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo, who has been nominated to be the 33rd chief of naval operations

II. The expression "pipes aboard" illustrates nautical usage of "pipe" as a transitive verb with the meaning "order or signal by a note pattern on a boatswain's pipe". (Wiktionary)

1888–1891, Herman Melville, “[Billy Budd, Foretopman.] Chapter XXIII.”, in Billy Budd and Other Stories , London: John Lehmann, published 1951, →OCLC , page 298: Pipe down the starboard watch, boatswain, and see that they go.

boatswain's pipe (plural boatswain's pipes)

(nautical) A whistle, previously used by boatswain's mates to pipe orders throughout a ship; now used for the ceremonial piping onboard of visiting dignitaries.

Synonym: boatswain's call

(Wiktionary)

III. Three short videos with illustrative calls:

1. Demonstration of U.S. Navy's Bosun Call (2:07)

2. An Introduction to the Bosun's pipe (8:10)

3. The history of the boatswain‘s pipe in the U.S. Navy (2:51)

IV. Etymology

mid-15c., bot-swein, "minor officer on a ship," from late Old English batswegen, from bat "boat" (see boat (n.)) + Old Norse sveinn "boy" (see swain).

BOATSWAIN. The warrant officer who in the old Navy was responsible for all the gear that set the ship in motion and all the tackle that kept her at rest. [Sir Geoffrey Callender, "Sea Passages," 1943]

He also summons the hands to their duties with a silver whistle. Phonetic spelling bo'sun/bosun is attested from 1840. Fowler [1926] writes, "The nautical pronunciation (bō'sn) has become so general that to avoid it is more affected than to use it."

(etymonline)

Cf. coxswain:

early 14c., "officer in charge of a ship's boat and its crew," from cock "ship's boat" (from Old French coque "canoe") + swain "boy," from Old Norse sveinn "boy, servant" (see swain). Short form cox is attested from 1869.

(etymonline)

swain:

mid-12c., "young man attendant upon a knight," from Old Norse sveinn "boy, servant, attendant," from Proto-Germanic *swainaz "attendant, servant," properly "one's own (man)," from PIE *swoi-no-, from root *s(w)e- "oneself, alone, apart" (see idiom). Cognate with Old English swan "shepherd, swineherd," Old Saxon swen, Old High German swein. Meaning "country or farm laborer" is from 1570s; that of "lover, wooer" (in pastoral poetry) is from 1580s (etymonline)

V. Pronunciation

How to pronounce boatswain:

UK/ˈbəʊ.sən/

US/ˈboʊ.sən/

(English pronunciations of boatswain from the Cambridge Advanced Learner's Dictionary & Thesaurus and from the Cambridge Academic Content Dictionary, both sources © Cambridge University Press)

(source)

Now, dear shipmates, go back and look at the photograph at the top of the page. You will see the botswain's / bosn's pipe clasped in his right hand being blown with the stream of air being expelled from his bulging cheeks.

