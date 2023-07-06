« previous post | next post »

The next-most-recent xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Slowly progressing from 'how do protons behave in relativistic collisions?' to 'what the heck are protons even doing when they're just sitting there?'"



This progression accords with most of my professional experience — for one example, see my 2018 paper "Towards Progress in Theories of Language Sound Structure", in Brentari & Lee, Eds., Shaping Phonology, or the examples discussed in the blog post "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2018.

