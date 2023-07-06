« previous post |

Over the last three years, I have seen first-hand Taiwan’s rich diversity and resilience and experienced the warmth, friendship, support and hospitality of the Taiwanese people. As I prepare to return to my hometown #Melbourne in the coming weeks, see my message in Taiwanese: pic.twitter.com/oSZ1hKp6Jx — Jenny Bloomfield (@AusOfficeTPE) July 4, 2023

With subtitles in romanized Taiwanese and English translation.

Chau Wu tells me that he is impressed by her mastery of the tones.

Liberty Times Net article in Chinese

Selected readings

Permalink