"Alligator Kills 69-Year-Old Woman in South Carolina", NYT 7/4/2023:

A 69-year-old woman was attacked and killed by an alligator on Tuesday as she was walking her dog in her neighborhood in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the authorities said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it was the second fatal alligator attack in the county in less than a year. […]

Jay Butfiloski, the furbearer and alligator program coordinator with the state’s Natural Resources Department, could not be reached on Tuesday.

For a second or two, I wrestled with the idea that Mr. Butfiloski is the ceremonial furbearer for the Natural Resources Department, sort of like the ringbearer at a wedding.

Of course, the correct parse of the initial noun phrase is

((furbearer and alligator) program) coordinator

i.e. the coordinator of the program dealing with furbearers and alligators, not

furbearer and ((alligator program) coordinator)

i.e. the furbearer and coordinator of the alligator program.

A further wrinkle: there's no "Furbearer and Alligator Program" as part of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Rather, as this page explains, the phrase is semantically distributive, with separate programs for furbearers and alligators:

Butfiloski began his career with SCDNR in 1999 as the assistant Furbearer Program supervisor, and he is now the Furbearer Program/Alligator Program coordinator.

