Despite the panic over AI we're seeing in many sectors of society, including academia, the juggernaut rolls on, seeming set to crush everything in its way:

"EU gives more power to AI translation machines"

The European Commission has launched a pilot project to translate some press releases without any human oversight.

POLITICO (6/15/23)

BRUSSELS — The EU’s translation unit is doubling down on artificial intelligence. For the first time, high-tech machines will translate press releases without any human oversight, in order to cut waiting time for journalists and expand the number of languages available to the public. This marks a new frontier in the Commission’s drive to automate its translation department, one of the largest and oldest among the multilingual Brussels institutions.

My take for the moment: AI can do the grunt work, but higher level, creative, esthetically satisfying thought still rests with humans.

