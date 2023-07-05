« previous post | next post »

As I have demonstrated here, communism is still very much a thing in North Korea, and apparently under the leadership of Kim Jung Un increasingly more so.

Now, the word for "communism" in the Korean of South Korea is gongsanjuui 공산주의 (共産主義), which simply adopts the Chinese gòngchǎn zhǔyì 共産主義. Since that usage goes against the regime's general principle of replacing words from Chinese characters with native morphemes, it caused me to wonder what the word for "communism" must be in the Korean of North Korea, inasmuch as gongsanjuui 공산주의 (共産主義) is a wholly Sino-Korean term.

Most Korean speakers I asked about this stated that they simply didn't know what the word for "communism" is in the Korean of North Korea. Finally, after continuing to ask around, I received the following two answers that settled the question.

Haewon Cho:

I believe that "communism" is translated as "공산주의" (gongsanjuui – Revised Romanization) in both South and North Korea. While North Korea has enforced a language policy that promotes the use of pure Korean (linguistic purism), it has still used Sino-Korean words and loanwords from Russian, as it is nearly impossible to completely eliminate all loanwords from the Korean language. Recently, they have also incorporated more English loanwords, such as "mask" being translated as "마스크" (maseukeu) and "hotel" as "호텔" (hotel) in the North Korean language.

Ross King:

The word for 'communism' is the same in the North as in the South–공산주의. But I don't think it's accurate to say that this "goes against the regime's general principle of replacing words derived from Chinese characters." They only do this when there is an easy, transparent replacement to hand, and the native lexical/etymological stock is already so impoverished after so much intense contact with sinographs after so many centuries that their options for neologism are limited (unlike, say, Turkish~Turkic).

North Korean communism speaks for itself.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Bob Ramsey]

Permalink