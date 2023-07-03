In North Korea, it's a dire crime to speak like a South Korean, part 2
« previous post |
This is a language war that has been going on for years, and there will never be an end to it, so long as there is a communist North Korea and a democratic South Korea. It is as deadly as a shooting war, because people die for using the language of the enemy. I'm not talking about the content of their speech, but rather its very nature.
North Koreans face execution for using South Korean idioms
The Times (6/30/23)
How does this work out in practice?
North Koreans who use the “obsequious” accent and expressions of South Korea face execution under a harsh new law aimed at eliminating South Korea's growing influence on the language used by its communist neighbour.
Even to the point of death.
Selected readings
- "In North Korea, it's a dire crime to speak like a South Korean" (4/21/23)
- "Hockey language divergence between North Korea and South Korea" (2/11/18)
- "Some remarks from North Korea on language" (Pinyin News [12/13/07])
- "Ban loan words, says North Korea" (Pinyin News [12/19/08])
- "'Bad' borrowings in North Korean" (12/3/16)
- "Is Korean diverging into two languages?" (11/6/14)
- "Is Korean diverging into two languages?, part 2" (5/4/22)
[Thanks to AntC]