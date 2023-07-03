« previous post |

This is a language war that has been going on for years, and there will never be an end to it, so long as there is a communist North Korea and a democratic South Korea. It is as deadly as a shooting war, because people die for using the language of the enemy. I'm not talking about the content of their speech, but rather its very nature.

North Koreans face execution for using South Korean idioms

The Times (6/30/23)

How does this work out in practice?

North Koreans who use the “obsequious” accent and expressions of South Korea face execution under a harsh new law aimed at eliminating South Korea's growing influence on the language used by its communist neighbour.

"[The new law] is mostly focused on a new crime 'Using the Puppet Way of Speaking'."

According to a translation of the new law by Peter Ward, a British scholar of North Korea, the law criminalises anyone using the "obsequious lilt" of South Korean language, as well as South Korean idioms, spellings and even fonts.

This all sounds ludicrous, but, as AntC observes:

One shouldn't be flippant: 20 young athletes and their families were rusticated. Presumably anybody caught with 'bootleg' thumb drives / phones / computers with S.Korean spoken material will be seriously punished.

Even to the point of death.

